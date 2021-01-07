Portage youth waived to adult court to face robbery charges

VALPARAISO — An 18-year-old Portage resident, who was waived from juvenile to adult court this week to face felony robbery charges, already has a repetitive history of criminal offenses, according to court records.

Alejandro Deluna-Alvarez was found to be beyond the rehabilitation of the juvenile justice system after undergoing several different programs, the waiver order reads.

"That it is in the best interests of the safety and welfare of the community that the juvenile stand trial as an adult," the order says.

The first and higher-level robbery charge accuses Deluna-Alvarez of stealing a 9 mm handgun from a friend on Nov. 27 while in Portage.

The alleged victim said he was giving Deluna-Alvarez a ride to meet another friend when Deluna-Alvarez asked, "Let me scare him with the gun real quick," according to charging documents.

The alleged victim said he refused, but Deluna-Alvarez grabbed his handgun and jumped into the bed of his friend's pickup truck, police said. That friend also had a gun, which he allegedly pointed at the victim.

Deluna-Alvarez's friend was later seen on a Snapchat video showing off both guns, police said.