Porter cop suffered concussion in head-on collision during pursuit; two charged

Police said they observed several people in the vehicle before it pulled away, including a female. Because of that observation and a report of a kidnapping, officers initiated a pursuit, police said.

The driver fled eastbound on I-94, exited south on Ind. 49, turned west on County Road 1050 North, went north on Calumet Avenue and turned east on County Road 1100 North, police said.

Three Porter police officers were driving south on Ind. 49 with emergency lights on when the driver turned north in the highway's southbound lanes, police said. Two of the Porter officers avoided the northbound vehicle, but a third officer in a 2021 Dodge Durango collided head-on with the fleeing vehicle, police said.

The Porter officer, Scott Cornelison, who was involved in the crash, was taken to the hospital.

The officer's vehicle came to rest facing north, police said. The suspect's vehicle came to rest in the west ditch, and two occupants fled on foot west toward Calumet Avenue.

Troopers captured Atlas after subduing him with a Taser when he fled into a Phillips 66 gas station on Calumet Avenue, police said. He was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point before jail, where he admitted to driving the fleeing vehicle without a license, police said.