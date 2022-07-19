 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Porter County 2-year-old injured in self-inflicted shooting, police say

Ambulance stock

A 2-year-old Kouts-area child was taken to a Chicago hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Porter County police have confirmed.

 Times file photo

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A 2-year-old Kouts-area child was taken to a Chicago hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Porter County police have confirmed.

Police said that they were notified of the shooting at 11:06 a.m. Sunday and that the child was initially taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls said.

The child was then transferred to the University of Chicago Medicine hospital, he said. The condition of the child was not released.

"This investigation is ongoing and we have no further information or comment regarding this case at this time," McFalls said.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," he said.

