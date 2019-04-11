PORTAGE — A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man was taken in for a hospital evaluation Thursday morning after allegedly wandering into the home of the Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder, according to police.
The man unexpectedly entered the home in the 2100 block of McCool Road at 8:44 a.m. after Snyder had left for work and was confronted by Snyder's wife and children, Police Chief Troy Williams said
Snyder said his wife screamed at the man, and the family drew a gun in self-protection. The alleged intrusion was caught on the home's video surveillance system, he said.
The suspect left the home on his own and walked to the front door of a nearby residence, where he allegedly asked for help and then took off his shirt, Williams said. He did not enter the residence.
Police caught up with the suspect a few blocks away in his vehicle on Superior Street, Williams said.
Potential criminal charges are under review, he said.
"I am very thankful that my family is safe," Snyder said, "actually most thankful."
ANDREW MICHAEL WILTFONG
Arrest date: Tue Apr 02 2019 04:10:10 GMT-0500 Age : 37 Residence : ELKHART, IN Booking Number : 1901480
Charges : 6 FEL MV/OWI PRIOR,6 FEL
CAMERON SHEA DOYLE
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 02:48:48 GMT-0500 Age : 21 Residence: DOWNERS GROVE, IL Booking Number : 1901498
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI/BAC .15% /CON
CAMERON VERNON CHISHOLD
Arrest date: Thu Apr 04 2019 14:35:35 GMT-0500 Age : 22 Residence : PORTER, IN Booking Number : 1901527
Charges : FEL WEAPONS/POINTING A F
ERNEST LAVELL DICKERSON
Arrest date: Mon Apr 01 2019 15:40:40 GMT-0500 Age : 20 Residence: SOUTH BEND, IN Booking Number : 1901476
Charges :6 FEL THEFT/WITH PRIOR,6 F
ISAIAH THOM LONG
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 03:12:12 GMT-0500 Age : 44 Residence: BURNS HARBOR, IN Booking Number : 1901499
Charges : C MIS MV/OWI/BAC+.08%-LESS
JAYLEN DEON KING
Arrest date: Mon Apr 01 2019 12:03:03 GMT-0500 Age : 19 Location : ZION, IL Booking Number : 1901469
Charges : 3 FEL RAPE,3 FEL
JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ-CELAY
Arrest date: Mon Apr 01 2019 07:26:26 GMT-0500 Age : 25 Residence: CALUMET CITY, IL Booking Number : 1901464
Charges : A MIS BATTERY,A MIS
KAYLA LONYEA SUNIVELLE
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 16:35:35 GMT-0500 Age : 23 Residence: GARY, IN Booking Number : 1901511
Charges : FEL INVASION OF PRIVACY,
MARK BOOTHE
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 04:01:01 GMT-0500 Age : 45 Residence: CHESTERTON, IN Booking Number : 1901500
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
MARVIN GERALD BOILEAU III
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 07:46:46 GMT-0500 Age : 35 Residence: PORTAGE, IN Booking Number : 1901501
Charges : FEL CRIMINAL CONFINEMENT
MICHAEL LAMONTE PACE
Arrest date: Tue Apr 02 2019 02:49:49 GMT-0500 Age : 43 Residence : HOBART, IN Booking Number : 1901479
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
ROBERT LEE FAUST
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 22:05:05 GMT-0500 Age : 72 Residence: HEBRON, IN Booking Number : 1901519
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
SHANNON MARIE YUEN
Arrest date: Tue Apr 02 2019 18:05:05 GMT-0500 Age : 50 Residence: VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901492
Charges : FEL POSSESSION HYPODERMI
STEVEN RAY CUNNINGHAM
Arrest date: Mon Apr 01 2019 07:56:56 GMT-0500 Age : 53 Residence : PORTAGE, IN Booking Number : 1901465
Charges : FEL MV/HABITUAL TRAF OFF
ZACHARY ANTONIO GONZALEZ
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 12:22:22 GMT-0500 Age : 18 Residence: PORTAGE, IN Booking Number : 1901504
Charges : 6 FEL IDENTITY DECEPTION,6