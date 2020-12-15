Porter County case asks how to keep track of sex offenders with mental health issues

"The length these services are needed is different for each individual depending on their ability to stabilize and understand the court process," he said. "Services end when an individual is found competent to stand trial or the charges are dismissed."

If found competent, the accused is returned to his county to continue with his criminal case, Gavin said. If competency is not restored within six months, state law requires the hospital to seek a civil commitment to retain the person and continue services.

"If the charges are dismissed, the state hospital does its best to connect the individual with a community mental health center in their area and will discharge them if they no longer need the level of care provided at a state psychiatric hospital," he said.

Sheets said Camp will not be required to register as a sex offender while at the state hospital.

Camp pleaded guilty in October 2007 to a single felony count of child molesting stemming from allegations of fondling an underage family member over a period of more than three years beginning when the child was in the second grade, according to court records.

He was sentenced in December 2007 to six years in prison with all but time served suspended and was required to comply with the strict registry rules.