Porter County case asks how to keep track of sex offenders with mental health issues

VALPARAISO — Exactly 13 years after he was sentenced to register as a sex offender for life, Dewey Camp was back in a Porter County courtroom and found to be incompetent to stand trial on accusations of failing to comply with that requirement.
Capt. Larry Sheets, who serves as the sex or violent offender registry coordinator for the Porter County Sheriff's Department, said as far as he knows, this is the first time the department has faced this type of situation.
The case sheds lights on the unique challenge of how to maintain sex offender registries when mental health issues due to age or other circumstances leave convicted offenders unable to comply with the strict requirements.
In Camp's case, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, following the suggestions of two psychological evaluations and observing the 44-year-old's behavior in court Thursday, declared him incompetent to stand trial.
The judge remanded Camp into the care of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction to receive treatment at the Logansport State Hospital when space becomes available.
"I don't think you're a danger," she said of the decision to allow Camp to remain out of jail while awaiting a bed at the hospital.
Camp currently resides in Lake Station, according to the online Porter County sex offender registry.
His defense attorney, Bob Harper, agreed that this case is unique and said steps are being taken in the best interest of his client.
"Best possibility is to get some help here and get back on the right track," Harper said.
FSSA recently announced a series of pilot programs elsewhere around the state to increase access to mental health treatment at local county jails, according to James Gavin, director of the FSSA Office of Communications and Media.
"The pilot programs will focus on individuals found incompetent to stand trial who are awaiting placement in the state psychiatric hospital network," according to the agency.
Jail-based programs are being launched in Marion and Vanderburgh counties, "with a goal of restoring competency and resolving the criminal case much more quickly, rather than awaiting the availability of a state hospital bed."
A community-based effort also will pilot in Marion County.
Support Local Journalism
"It is geared toward providing competency restoration to individuals whom a court decides are safe to return to the community while awaiting competency restoration," according to FSSA.
A third program is aimed at transitioning county jail inmates to partnering inpatient psychiatric providers.
Camp, in the meantime, will receive "a mix of legal education and medical and mental health stabilization," Gavin said.
"The length these services are needed is different for each individual depending on their ability to stabilize and understand the court process," he said. "Services end when an individual is found competent to stand trial or the charges are dismissed."
If found competent, the accused is returned to his county to continue with his criminal case, Gavin said. If competency is not restored within six months, state law requires the hospital to seek a civil commitment to retain the person and continue services.
"If the charges are dismissed, the state hospital does its best to connect the individual with a community mental health center in their area and will discharge them if they no longer need the level of care provided at a state psychiatric hospital," he said.
Sheets said Camp will not be required to register as a sex offender while at the state hospital.
Camp pleaded guilty in October 2007 to a single felony count of child molesting stemming from allegations of fondling an underage family member over a period of more than three years beginning when the child was in the second grade, according to court records.
He was sentenced in December 2007 to six years in prison with all but time served suspended and was required to comply with the strict registry rules.
"All offenders are required to register annually and any offender that has the predator status is required to report every 90 days to sign in and have a new photo taken," Sheets said. "Offenders are required to register in person with each county that they reside, own property, work, or attend secondary education."
The offenders receive a minimum of one residence check a year (though two to three times is more common), with predators checked every 90 days, he said.
Sexually violent predators or offenders against children are prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of a school, youth program center or public park, Sheets said. They also cannot live within one mile of the home of their victim.
Abygail Lee Brock
Adam Gregory Shapen
Alex Jacob Zrodlowski
Anthony Varela
Baljinder Singh
Christina Elizabeth Rios
Cody Carson
Dana Ann Reagan
Daniel Royster
Enrique Chino Feliciano
Erin Kathleen Davenport
Gurwinder Singh
Jacqueline Castro
Jeremy Farris
Joe Lee Rixie
Joseph Edward Clasen
Joshua Arnold
Kasey Patricia Wheeler
Layne Plomann
Phillip Bisping
Robert Beck Davenport IV
Ryan Nicholas Davis
Samantha Einikis
Shawn Clifford
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Troy Worthington
Tyler Davis
Virgil Arthur Coulter IV
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.