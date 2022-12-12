Porter County child molest trial dismissed at last minute due to 'evidentiary concerns'

VALPARAISO — Just one hour before jury selection was to begin, a local child molesting trial was dismissed Monday at the request of prosecutors.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer said his request was based on "evidentiary concerns" caused by recently presented evidence that needs further investigation.

Prosecutors said they only learned of the evidence in question Friday.

Defense attorney Jesse Harper, who represents the accused, 29-year-old Nicholas Ruiz, told the court during a short noon hearing that he did not oppose the dismissal, but objected to wording that allows prosecutors to refile the case if they choose.

"It just starts the clock ticking once again," Harper said.

Harper said following the dismissal, "I and my office have spent almost two years investigating these allegations and we had substantial evidence pointing to the innocence of Mr. Ruiz."

"We were prepared to move forward with trial confident that the jury would be impartial and willing to judge the credibility of the allegation and the evidence of innocence," Harper said. "Although we are extremely happy that this case has been dismissed we firmly believe that it should’ve been dismissed with prejudice so the state would not be allowed to refile charges at a later date."

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who said he was obligated by law to grant the dismissal, said he was not happy about the last minute timing.

He said there were 58 potential jurors whose lives were disrupted and who the county now has to pay for their appearance.

"We've impacted their lives," he said.

Jury selection was to begin at 1 p.m. in the case against Chesterton resident Ruiz.

Ruiz, who knew the girl before the alleged abuse, faced two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting, each of which carry a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars.

Porter County police said they were notified Oct. 28, 2020, of the allegations involving the girl, who was then 6, a charging document reads.

The girl had reported the alleged abuse to her mother, who had her repeat the claims on a video recording.

The girl claimed she was asleep and awoke to the abuse taking place, according to police.

The allegations were also reported to officials by the girl's father.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Patrick Neary John Vann Marisol Martinez Shannon Jesse Tammy Gawne Christopher Thompson Kevin O'Brian Christian White Michael Dec Branden Ranus Zachary Howisen Nicole Maggenti Matthew Vereb Robert Carney Joan Schmidt Monte Duncan Austin Schultz Eduardo Ambriz Hailee McCann Xavier Bennett Russell White John Kuehl Esperanza Dominguez-Flores Marco Stith Dean Schaeffer Michael Lewis Alexander Byington Ernest Woods Joshua Rowe Cheyenne Heintz Scott Moore Jr. Richard Scialo Brianna Traficante Aleanie Bradley Briana Igras Ryan Trusk