Porter County child molest trial dismissed at last minute due to 'evidentiary concerns'

VALPARAISO — Just one hour before jury selection was to begin, a local child molesting trial was dismissed Monday at the request of prosecutors.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer said his request was based on "evidentiary concerns" caused by recently presented evidence that needs further investigation.
Prosecutors said they only learned of the evidence in question Friday.
Defense attorney Jesse Harper, who represents the accused, 29-year-old Nicholas Ruiz, told the court during a short noon hearing that he did not oppose the dismissal, but objected to wording that allows prosecutors to refile the case if they choose.
"It just starts the clock ticking once again," Harper said.
Harper said following the dismissal, "I and my office have spent almost two years investigating these allegations and we had substantial evidence pointing to the innocence of Mr. Ruiz."
"We were prepared to move forward with trial confident that the jury would be impartial and willing to judge the credibility of the allegation and the evidence of innocence," Harper said. "Although we are extremely happy that this case has been dismissed we firmly believe that it should’ve been dismissed with prejudice so the state would not be allowed to refile charges at a later date."
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who said he was obligated by law to grant the dismissal, said he was not happy about the last minute timing.
He said there were 58 potential jurors whose lives were disrupted and who the county now has to pay for their appearance.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.