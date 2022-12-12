Porter County child-molest trial dismissed at last minute for 'evidentiary concerns'

VALPARAISO — Just one hour before jury selection was to begin, prosecutors asked for a child-molesting trial to be dismissed Monday.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer said his request was based on "evidentiary concerns" caused by recently presented evidence that needs further investigation.
Prosecutors said they learned of the evidence in question Friday.
Defense attorney Jesse Harper, who represents 29-year-old Nicholas Ruiz, told the court during a short hearing that he did not oppose the dismissal but objected to wording that allows prosecutors to refile the case if they choose.
"It just starts the clock ticking once again," Harper said.
After the dismissal, Harper said: "I and my office have spent almost two years investigating these allegations and we had substantial evidence pointing to the innocence of Mister Ruiz.
"We were prepared to move forward with trial, confident that the jury would be impartial and willing to judge the credibility of the allegation and the evidence of innocence. Although we are extremely happy that this case has been dismissed, we firmly believe that it should’ve been dismissed with prejudice so the state would not be allowed to refile charges at a later date."
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who said he was obligated by law to grant the dismissal, said he was not happy about the timing.
He said the lives of 58 potential jurors were disrupted, and the county has to pay for their appearance.
"We've impacted their lives," he said.
Jury selection was to begin at 1 p.m. in the case against the Chesterton resident.
Ruiz, who knew the girl before the alleged abuse, faced two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting, each of which carry a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars.
Porter County police said they were notified Oct. 28, 2020, of the allegations involving the girl, who was then 6, a charging document reads.
The girl had reported the alleged abuse to her mother, who had her repeat the claims on a video recording.
The girl said she was asleep and awoke to the abuse taking place, according to police.
The allegations were also reported to officials by the girl's father.
The girl told police she was molested on two occasions by Ruiz, once when she was 5 and again when she was 6, a charging document reads.
