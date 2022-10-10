 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Porter County cop, girlfriend arrested on domestic violence charges, officer placed on leave

Aaron Estrada and Grace Gaylord

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A two-year veteran of the Porter County Sheriff's Department was arrested over the weekend with his girlfriend on felony domestic battery charges and is now on administrative leave while an internal investigation is underway, officials said.

Aaron Estrada, 32, and Grace Gaylord, 29, face the enhanced count because their child was home at the time of the alleged abuse, records show.

"The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is obviously strongly opposed to domestic violence in any form and is committed to the safety of the community in all forms," according to a prepared statement by the department.

"We are proud of our officers that responded to this incident and took action with integrity," the statement reads. "The Sheriff’s office will not tolerate any acts of domestic battery."

Police said they were called out shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday and found Gaylord crying with a swollen lip and a cut to her foot.

She reportedly told officers she and Estrada returned home from drinking when she asked to see his phone. He began "freaking out" and striking her, during which time she locked their daughter's bedroom door as a precaution.

Estrada, who had a bite mark on his shoulder and torn sweatshirt, said Gaylord accused him of hiding something and ripped a phone from his hands, according to police. While attempting to retrieve the phone, Gaylord fell and the two began wrestling, he said.

"Aaron stated she fell and she is claiming he pushed her but Aaron again stated he did not push her and he just grabbed the phone back and she fell," the report says.

Estrada said their daughter reportedly slept through the incident in her bedroom, according to police. The child was released into the care of Gaylord's father.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

2 charged with causing man's overdose death

2 charged with causing man's overdose death

The defendants are accused of delivering the drugs that killed Gerardo P. Alcantar, 40, of Calumet Township, on Aug. 7. One of the men also is charged with stealing Alcantar's wallet.

