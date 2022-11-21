Porter County cop injured during arrest, woman charged

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Hobart woman faces two battery charges after allegedly kicking and injuring a Porter County police officer during an arrest Sunday evening.

Madelyn Cain faces a felony count of battery to a public safety official resulting in bodily injury and misdemeanor battery with injury following the alleged incident around 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of 500 W. County Road 100 South.

Police said they responded to a report of a woman, later identified as Cain, battering another woman when asked to leave the house.

When an officer approached Cain at the house, she pulled away and started flailing around, according to the arrest report. Cain was handcuffed and as the officer was walking her away, she allegedly kicked him in the groin.

Cain was held down until other officers assisted taking her to a police vehicle and then to jail.

Cain reportedly apologized for kicking the officer.

"Madelyn explained that she has a bad past, and when I went to handcuff her she panicked," the injured officer wrote.