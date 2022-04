Porter County cops release photos of wanted woman

VALPARAISO — Porter County police have released photos hoping the public can help provide information on a wanted women.

The woman is Ashley McCullough, 38, who is wanted for probation violations on a felony count of possessing methamphetamine, and misdemeanor invasion of privacy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and battery, police said.

McCullough is described by police as 5 feet 2 inches in height, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is known to frequent the areas of Westville, Michigan City and Hobart, county police said. McCullough is believed to be residing with friends at various locations.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Porter County Sheriff Department app, or by text or voicemail at 219-309-7760.

