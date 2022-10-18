Porter County coroner releases identity of fatal shooting victim

VALPARAISO — The young man shot dead over the weekend in Union Township has been identified by the Porter County coroner's office as Andrew Lenahan, 18, of Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Porter County police said they had been called out around 10:15 p.m. Friday to the 600 block of west County Road 100 North in Union Township in response to reports of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male subject deceased from a gunshot wound," Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said.

"The suspect in the case, a female juvenile, was located and taken into custody without incident a short time later."

A hearing was held Monday at the Porter County Juvenile Services Center to determine whether to continue holding the girl, officials had said. The outcome of the hearing is confidential, as are other details of action against her until criminal charges are filed.

If charges are filed, an open initial hearing will be held to inform the juvenile, according to the Indiana Public Defender Council.

Police will be releasing no further details as the investigation and case proceed, McFalls said Monday morning.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety," he said. "Please keep the family of the deceased subject in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."