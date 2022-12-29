 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert urgent

Porter County coroner seeking help locating family of local man

Porter County: Porter County Government Center stock

The Porter County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's help in locating the family of John Bostick.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's help in locating the family of John Bostick.

Bostick is a 59-year-old white male with a last known address in Chesterton, Coroner Cyndi Dykes said.

He had been affiliate with Johnny B's Restaurant & Pub in Chesterton, she said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the coroner's Office at 219-548-0208.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

