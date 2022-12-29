Porter County coroner seeking help locating family of local man

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's help in locating the family of John Bostick.
Bostick is a 59-year-old white male with a last known address in Chesterton, Coroner Cyndi Dykes said.
He had been affiliate with Johnny B's Restaurant & Pub in Chesterton, she said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the coroner's Office at 219-548-0208.
