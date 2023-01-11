Porter County councilman accused of defamation over Jan. 6 post says truth is his defense

VALPARAISO — A Portage lawyer has filed notice of his intention to pursue a defamation lawsuit based on allegations that Porter County Councilman Jeremy Rivas falsely labeled him on social media as an "insurrectionist" in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol building.

Attorney Patrick McEuen claims in his tort claim notice, filed on the two-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, that on the morning of Oct. 30, 2022, Rivas, a Democrat, on his official councilman Facebook page, "posted a defamatory claim that I am an 'insurrectionist,' mistakenly including a photograph" of someone other than McEuen.

While the post was intended to attack Porter County commissioner candidate Barb Regnitz and Porter County sheriff candidate Jeff Balon, both Republicans and both successful in their races, it defames McEuen because it imputes criminal conduct and misconduct in his profession, the claim says.

When questioned by The Times about the allegation, Rivas responded Monday with a screenshot of a Facebook post from Jan. 6 (year unknown) that appears to be from McEuen and says, "Sandy and I are safe at the Mayflower. We started our morning on the Mall and the Ellipse. I could see the President both on a big screen and a straight shot in front of us."

McEuen confirmed his wife's name is Sandy.

"Then we marched en masse on the Capitol, and we were able to breach the stairs after police backed off from the first wave," the post continues. "We cut into a door, up a flight of stairs and BOOM! We were on the Inaugural stage with hundreds.

"I watched 3 DC police officers pulled out of the Capitol into the crowd, as others tried to breach the doors," the post says. "I took pepper spray 4 times and tear gas twice. At the end, National Guard were shooting rubber bullets at folks 20 yards away...."

The only comment Rivas would make is, "Truth is an absolute defense to defamation."

The Oct. 30 post in question was still up Tuesday afternoon on the Jeremy Rivas, County Councilman Facebook page with the message, "Porter County Government is a government that works because we have worked in a bi-partisan and sensible manner to get things done. Now we are faced with a candidate on Nov 8th for Porter County Commissioner that is an extremist election denier who has shown interest in having a Jan 6 insurrectionist as the county attorney."

McEuen would not directly respond to the question of whether he authored and shared the Jan. 6 post in question.

"Why are you asking me about this post?" he responded in a text message. "Do you see 'Insurrectionist' in it?"

"Here's my comment," McEuen texted. "I was in DC for Trump's First Inaugural Address. I watched in real time as Antifa burned a Starbucks, occupied the streets. Beat Trump supporters. Torched automobiles. Did you write ANYTHING about that?"

McEuen went on to say, "At Trump's First Inaugural, I had to take a taxi because Antifa rioters were blocking the streets. My cabdriver was a Nigerian immigrant who escaped civil war in his homeland. He was bemoaning Antifa while wearing a Trump hat. That Nigerian loves America more than any Democrat."

When asked about not being able to find his Facebook page Tuesday, McEuen said Facebook deleted it on Jan. 8 with a 90-day ban.

"Thereafter, the ban was increased due to posts from Trump's Presidency," he said in a text message. "At last check, I was serving a ban in excess of 6 months."

While McEuen says in his tort claim that the full extent of his losses and damages are unknown, he is seeking $300,000 in damages. Otherwise, McEuen wants a public apology from Rivas, his immediate resignation from the County Council and $100,000 in damages.

"I call on (Porter County Commissioner) Jim Biggs, Barb Regnitz, (Porter County Council members) Red Stone and Andy Bozak to demand Jeremy Rivas’ resignation from county government," McEuen said in a prepared statement. "The taxpayers in Porter County can save hundreds of thousands of taxpayer money, if only our elected Republicans demand a retraction and an apology from Jeremy Rivas, and compromise this claim without forcing me to file suit."

