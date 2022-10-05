Porter County couple awakes to find hood of SUV stolen; Portage man nabbed, police say

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A local resident woke up this week to discover someone had not only stolen items from inside his 2014 Ford Escape but had removed and made off with the hood from the vehicle, according to Porter County police.

Surveillance video led police to 20-year-old Jonathan Merritt, of Portage, who allegedly stole the hood, which matched a used vehicle he had recently purchased from an auction in Kentucky, police said.

Merritt was identified by the property manager of the Pleasant Valley Manufactured Home Community, according to police.

Police said they were called out shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday to the 50 block of Rushingwater Drive where the residents said they had been alerted by a security camera of activity outside but assumed it was an outdoor cat.

They then awoke to discover the vehicle hood missing, with bolts scattered around and the hood cables cut, police said. Cash and a prescription drug were also reported missing from inside the vehicle.

Police later found a 165-piece tool set, along with a bolt from the vehicle, a few lots away from the theft site.

When the manager of the mobile home community was shown the surveillance video, she identified Merritt, who initially denied the theft, according to police. He then admitted to stealing the hood and mistakenly leaving his tool set behind.

Police said they recovered the hood and took Merritt to jail on a felony theft charge.