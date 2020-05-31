Porter County courts begin soft reopening Monday amid COVID-19 pandemic

VALPARAISO — After spending the last couple of months conducting criminal hearings by video from the county jail as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer will begin inviting defendants back into his downtown courtroom Monday morning.
The move is a test of a wider plan by the county judges to figure out how to safely return to their typically busy schedules of processing various criminal and civil matters while faced with the threat of the potentially deadly coronavirus. More than 500 Porter County residents had tested positive for the virus as of Saturday and 25 had lost their lives.
The challenge is how to proceed with the safety of employees and the public in mind, while retaining all the rights of those whose cases are being heard, Clymer said.
Clymer said he has a plan in place of limiting the number of people in his courtroom, assigning seating so everyone has the recommended social distancing between them and having defendants rise from their seats for their hearings rather than come forward as is traditionally done.
"We're going to see how that works," he said.
Security officers at the courthouse will be providing an additional layer of safety by checking every visitor and staff member for fevers, questioning visitors about travel that may have put them at risk of contracting the coronavirus and requiring each person entering the building to wear a face mask.
These precautions will be put to the test Wednesday when Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford holds a hearing on a request from 19-year-old Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner to move his double murder trial out of the county due to concerns about publicity. Hearings involving the high profile murder case have typically drawn large crowds.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer spearheaded the creation of the reopening plan, which calls for the move to be spread out over four phases building toward a "new normal" on Aug. 31.
The plan, which was finalized and ultimately signed off on by the county's six judges, gives detailed directions for employee care, facilities and hearings every step of the way.
The county judges had asked the Indiana Supreme Court to extend from Saturday to June 15 the date when they must restore various court-related deadlines that were derailed temporarily due to the hardships and dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
But the Supreme Court issued word Friday afternoon that it extended those deadlines for courts throughout the state until Aug. 14, Clymer said.
Porter County had also sought permission to postpone the targeted return of jury trials from July 1 to Aug. 1, she said. But now have until Aug. 14.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Drenth faces the additional challenge of safely ramping up his workload amid the renovation work at the north county complex in Portage, which has temporarily chased him out of his usual courtroom.
Aaron Carl Brown
Cameron Scott Davis
Chiquita Crystal Buggs
Christopher Allen Eggebrecht
David Allen McCraney
Dennis Adam Chaples
Devin Ruth Shain
Eduardo Tobon
Elizabeth Paige Van Der Molen
Elver Tadeo Gonzales-Grajales
Enrique Zamora
Gary Douglas Bolcreek
Gregory AJ Williams
Holy Ann Mull
Jacob Ryan Terry
James Edward Wilburn Jr.
Juan Anibal Pabey III
Jucila Tecora Best
Julian David Townsel
Kevin Duane Boerma
Lennon Earle Barth
Mark Joseph Demo
Maxim Ganzenko
Peyton Kell MacDonald
Quintrell Jeremy Nesbitt
Ricky Daijuan Sease
Ryan Michael Zuber
Steve Alexander Renko
Terrence Edward Webbs
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.