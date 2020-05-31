Porter County courts begin soft reopening Monday amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — After spending the last couple of months conducting criminal hearings by video from the county jail as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer will begin inviting defendants back into his downtown courtroom Monday morning.

The move is a test of a wider plan by the county judges to figure out how to safely return to their typically busy schedules of processing various criminal and civil matters while faced with the threat of the potentially deadly coronavirus. More than 500 Porter County residents had tested positive for the virus as of Saturday and 25 had lost their lives.

The challenge is how to proceed with the safety of employees and the public in mind, while retaining all the rights of those whose cases are being heard, Clymer said.

Clymer said he has a plan in place of limiting the number of people in his courtroom, assigning seating so everyone has the recommended social distancing between them and having defendants rise from their seats for their hearings rather than come forward as is traditionally done.

"We're going to see how that works," he said.