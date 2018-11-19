VALPARAISO — Porter County is preparing to become just the fourth county in the state to operate a court specifically designed to treat the unique needs of nonviolent mentally ill offenders.
The Porter County Restoration Court will operate much like the county's existing drug and veterans treatment courts in that the participants who successfully complete the program can have their underlying criminal cases dismissed, said Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester, who will oversee the program.
"I don't foresee any difficulty in finding candidates for this court in Porter County," Chidester said. "If anything, from what I've witnessed in my 17 years on the bench, I anticipate an early avalanche of candidates to begin the program."
Tammy O'Neill, director at Porter County PACT, who helped create the new restoration court, said "a disproportionate number of individuals with some form of mental illness are within the justice system as compared to the general population. It has been estimated that over 80 percent of the inmates in the Porter County Jail suffer from mental health issues."
The goals of the new court will be to improve public safety through reduced recidivism, increase quality of life for participants, and reduced court and corrections costs due to increased administrative efficiencies, she said.
The success of the effort will depend on the cooperation of judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreeing to refer appropriate candidates to the court, Chidester said.
Prosecutor and public defender approved
Attorney Gary Germann, who will take over the county prosecutor's seat at the start of next year shortly before the start of the new restoration court, said he supports the concept of this and the other two problem-solving courts.
"I'm all in favor," he said. "The right people and the right situation."
Germann said he wants to see proper screening to make sure only nonviolent offenders sincerely seeking to make a change are referred to the new court. The effort is needed to give accused offenders a shot at getting the help they need and their lives on track.
"The whole idea is to restore people so they become productive," he said.
Chief Public Defender Ken Elwood said he, too, fully supports all the county's problem-solving courts and has assigned Mitch Peters to the new restoration court because of his experience with the drug and veterans courts.
"I will continue to encourage my deputy PDs to utilize them," Elwood said. "I will also continue to use them in my private criminal practice. I am looking forward to the expanded use of all of those courts."
The new restoration court will differ from the county's existing problem-solving courts in that it will be used both during the pretrial and post-conviction period of a case, as well as during probation violations, Chidester said. Participants will be assessed and must be diagnosed with a co-occurring addiction and mental illness, not just drug addiction, he said.
Participants cannot be homeless because of the need for stability in order to work a successful program.
"They're not going to make every court," he said. "They're lives are not structured enough."
New court to be a challenge
The court, which will not be accepting sex offenders, will meet once a week and will involve intensive supervision and "pro-social programming in order to address a specific problem."
"The court uses sanctions and rewards to change behavior," Chidester said.
Chidester said he will work closely with a team including representatives from the Porter County Community Corrections Advisory Board, and the county probation, sheriff's, prosecutor and public defender offices, he said. There also will be representatives from Porter-Starke Services, a local mental health care provider.
The new restoration court, which won state approval, is based on one operating in Allen County, he said. Mental health courts also are operating in Lake and Madison counties.
"You would think there would be 92 of them," he said, referring to all the counties in the state.
Chidester said the new court has been in the works for a year and is considered one of the more challenging problem-solving courts.
"A problem-solving court involving the mentally ill will require the most patience, persistence and energy I can muster, and I am willing to try," he said.
Local police chiefs and county sheriffs met earlier this year with U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., in part, to voice concerns about the mental health issues they face among the public.
Donnelly is author of the recently enacted Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act, which is aimed at helping law enforcement agencies establish or enhance mental health services for their officers.
The county's new restoration court will be funded with a grant from the Indiana Department of Correction, Chidester said. But like the other local problem-solving courts, private donations will be welcome.