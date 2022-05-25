Porter County dad accused of punching juveniles said he was coming to aid of sons, cops report

CHESTERTON — The 51-year-old Chesterton man taken to jail Tuesday evening on allegations of punching two juveniles during a disturbance at a downtown park reportedly told police he was coming to the aid of his sons and struck out in self defense.
"David (Dalton) stated multiple times that he was going to do whatever to help his son, who just got jumped by the large group of juveniles," according to Chesterton police.
Dalton faces two criminal counts of battery, one elevated to a felony after police learned one of the juveniles he allegedly struck suffered a broken bone in his face, according to the incident report.
Police from Chesterton, Porter and Burns Harbor responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thomas Centennial Park at 105 S. Calumet Road in response to a report of a fight underway.
Officers found a large group of juveniles and an adult, later identified as Dalton, sitting on the ground.
One of Dalton's juvenile sons reportedly told police he had been attacked by a large group of juveniles, but he was unable to identify or locate those who allegedly attacked him.
No one hurt in explosion in slag pit at Region mill, company says
Man guilty of murder for shooting friend in forehead during car ride
Indiana pastor admits 'adultery' at church service; victim stands up to say she was 16 when it began
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Indiana gasoline prices in June will include 74.4 cents per gallon in taxes
Tow truck driver ran down innocent man while attempting to kill another out of jealousy, court records state
Valpo children found in home littered with waste, drugs and paraphernalia, police say
Express Air Coach adding another new O'Hare shuttle service
Portage police release photos of suspect in counterfeit scheme
UPDATE: Tow truck driver charged with killing 19-year-old, fleeing, Merrillville police say
One in custody following report of children held at gunpoint, Lake County sheriff says
Teen boy killed in Region shooting, police say
Pedestrian arrested on drug charge, Portage police say
Determined dog leads police to missing woman fallen in field
SWAT, officers arrest 4 in Cedar Lake narcotics investigation, search, police say
Dalton said he responded to the park after receiving a call from his sons that one of them had been jumped by the other juveniles, police said.
One of the alleged victims told police he was telling Dalton he was not involved when Dalton swung at him once and missed, and then swung again and struck him on the side of the face.
Police said the second alleged victim said Dalton got out of his vehicle and began yelling, "Who hit my son?"
The juvenile said Dalton then struck him in face with a closed fist.
A witness at a nearby business reportedly told police she saw Dalton shove one juvenile and punch another in the face.
Police said 10 to 15 juveniles were involved in the incident and none but Dalton's sons said anything about a physical disturbance occurring before Dalton arrived.
While being taken to jail, Dalton reportedly told police he acted in self defense and claimed the large group of juveniles were going to jump him.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Aaron Smith
Arrest date: May 19, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202019
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Adam Langwinski
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202034
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Adrian Albisu
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202042
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Alisha Bailey
Arrest date: May 18, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202003
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Alstun Wiley
Arrest date: May 18, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202007
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Amanda Reeder
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2201986
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Angilina Ortiz
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202041
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Bruce Cleveland
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202039
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christopher Delgado
Arrest date: May 16, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201983
Charges: Battery, felony
Cody Mathas
Arrest date: May 18, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202013
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Deandre Cannon
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Fort Wayne, IN Booking Number: 2201985
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Destiny Ronco-Hutchison
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202001
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Devin Shain
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202047
Charges: P ossession of cocaine, felony
Donald O'Connor
Arrest date: May 19, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202018
Charges: OWI, felony
Donald Samuelson
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201995
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Donna Kavanagh
Arrest date: May 18, 2022 Age: 69 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2202016
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Elyjiah Pearson
Arrest date: May 18, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202005
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Eric Jones
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201991
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Jaclyn Machusek
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202038
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Jannica Seraypheap
Arrest date: May 19, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Bloomington, IN Booking Number: 2202017
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jefferey Sisk
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 63 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202056
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Jennifer Costello
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201999
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremiah Parker
Arrest date: May 18, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202015
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Jordan Davis-Jakich
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Fair Oaks, IN Booking Number: 2202032
Charges: Possession of a controlled substance, felony
Julio Torres
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2202045
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Justin Kinder
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201984
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Karrie Burcaw
Arrest date: May 16, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201974
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Keena Gray
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Aurora, IL Booking Number: 2202037
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kenneth Ratliff
Arrest date: May 16, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201973
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kimberly Gregor
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202002
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Lauryn Lewis
Arrest date: May 16, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Waukegan, IL Booking Number: 2201972
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lois Smith
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201990
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Lorenzo Brandon
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Sauk Village, IL Booking Number: 2202051
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Michael Abeyta
Arrest date: May 16, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201969
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Daoust
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 47 Residence: Joliet, IL Booking Number: 2201996
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Michael Jones Jr.
Arrest date: May 16, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2201982
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Misti Franco
Arrest date: May 19, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202028
Charges: Theft w/prior, felony
Monique Martakis
Arrest date: May 16, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201978
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Natasha Huff
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202048
Charges: OWI, felony
Roberto Camacho Romera
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: DeKalb, IL Booking Number: 2202031
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Roy Whitelow
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 63 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2202057
Charges: OWI, felony
Ryan Lewis
Arrest date: May 20, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2202058
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shaneka Bridges
Arrest date: May 16, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2201971
Charges: OWI, felony
TANDRIEL SPARKLES HOLLINQUEST
Offense date: Thu Mar 29 2018 05:22:22 GMT-0500 Age: 25 Residence: GARY, IN Booking Number: 1801737
Charges: FEL MV/OWI PRIOR/PASS LE
Tiana Harris
Arrest date: May 17, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201998
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
William Backfisch
Arrest date: May 16, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201981
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.