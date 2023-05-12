WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Valparaiso man, who reportedly told police he was focused on bonding his son out of jail, joined him there instead after allegedly driving into fences at the county animal shelter and then fleeing, Porter County police said.

John Ward faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident after police captured him with the assistance of a camera license plate reading system, according to the report.

Police said they were called out around 2:15 p.m. Thursday to the animal shelter at 3355 S. Bertholet Blvd. where officials told them a man driving a Toyota Highlander drove through the neighboring Expo Center property and struck a chain link fence before fleeing. The collision also damaged a black iron rod fence.

Using surveillance footage and the license plate reading system, police tracked down Ward, who said he was on the phone with his son at the nearby county jail at the time of the collision.

He blamed the collision on being upset and distracted.

"John stated it never occurred to him to report the damage to the fences," police said. "John stated he was more worried about the damage to his vehicle and bonding his son out of jail."

