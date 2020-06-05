Porter County Democratic leader sued over 2016 union violence

Williamson and Veach pleaded guilty in January of this year to initiating the attack. They are scheduled to be sentenced June 26 and could face prison terms.

Attorneys for the United States Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Gang Section allege the attack was aimed at intimidating the Dyer church into using their local’s union ironworkers.

Kudingo, his fellow workers and his employer, filed an initial civil suit in 2016 alleging the assailants shouted “This is union work” and This is 395's territory” during the brawl.

Kudingo’s new suit alleges he only learned earlier this year that Kozuszek was one of the assailants.

It alleges Kozuszek repeatedly clubbed, kicked and punched Kudingo, shattering his jaw in three places.

Kudingo had to have his jaw wired shut, lost 40 pounds over the next three months and owes more than $100,000 in medical bills.

The suit alleges Jeff Chidester is financial secretary and treasurer of Local 395 and is married to Kozuszek’s mother.

Chidester also is related by blood or marriage to other current and past Porter County officials and is himself a member of the county’s elections and voter registration board.