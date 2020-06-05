Porter County Democratic leader sued over 2016 union violence

HAMMOND — A Wisconsin man injured in union violence four years ago is suing Porter County Democratic leader Jeff Chidester and his stepson.
Scott Kudingo alleges Chidester used family and political connections to protect Erik Kozuszek from being held accountable for his role in a 2016 brawl in Dyer that left Kudingo severely injured.
Neither Chidester nor Kozuszek could be reached Thursday for comment.
Robert T. Hanlon, a Woodstock, Illinois attorney representing Kudingo, declined to comment.
It is one of two civil suits and a criminal prosecution pending against officials of the Ironworkers Local 395 union, a Portage-based affiliate of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers.
The suit arises over events that took place the afternoon of Jan. 7, 2016, at 213th Street and Calumet Avenue in Dyer at a non-union work site.
Employees of D5 Iron Works, an Illinois-based construction company, were erecting structural metal for the Plumb Creek Christian Academy, a grade school affiliated with the Dyer Baptist Church.
A federal investigation of the assault resulted in felony charges against Thomas Williamson Sr., a business agent, and Jeffrey Veach, president and business agent of Ironworkers 395.
Williamson and Veach pleaded guilty in January of this year to initiating the attack. They are scheduled to be sentenced June 26 and could face prison terms.
Attorneys for the United States Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Gang Section allege the attack was aimed at intimidating the Dyer church into using their local’s union ironworkers.
Kudingo, his fellow workers and his employer, filed an initial civil suit in 2016 alleging the assailants shouted “This is union work” and This is 395's territory” during the brawl.
Kudingo’s new suit alleges he only learned earlier this year that Kozuszek was one of the assailants.
It alleges Kozuszek repeatedly clubbed, kicked and punched Kudingo, shattering his jaw in three places.
Kudingo had to have his jaw wired shut, lost 40 pounds over the next three months and owes more than $100,000 in medical bills.
The suit alleges Jeff Chidester is financial secretary and treasurer of Local 395 and is married to Kozuszek’s mother.
Chidester also is related by blood or marriage to other current and past Porter County officials and is himself a member of the county’s elections and voter registration board.
It alleges Chidester attempted to use his influence “to limit the federal government’s investigation into the brutal attack upon Plaintiff.”
