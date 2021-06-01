Porter County double slaying trial to kick off Tuesday

VALPARAISO — Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of joining Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner in the 2019 slayings of two Lake County teens.
John Silva II is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the Feb. 25, 2019, deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.
Silva, 20, of Hamlet, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to leaving Valparaiso High School with Kerner on the day in question and traveling together to Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township.
Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.
Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said. A recording of the murders he made was played during Kerner's trial late last year.
When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham lying motionless face-down and Grill lying face-down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."
Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home, according to the records.
Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids and set the vehicle on fire.
A jury convicted Kerner of the offenses in October after nearly three weeks of trial and nearly 800 pieces of evidence. After about four hours of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson.
He was sentenced in December to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. He has since appealed.
Silva's trial is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday for three consecutive weeks beginning Tuesday before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
The defense failed earlier this month to convince the judge to prohibit evidence of "prior bad acts" from being introduced during the trial.
Defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen argued that prosecutors lack evidence of the alleged acts and instead, plan to present text messages and calls that they interpret to refer to robberies and marijuana dealing.
Gruenhagen also accused prosecutors of attempting to muddy the waters, which will take the focus off the actual charges facing his client.
Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas said the prior talk about or involvement with robberies and drug dealing is relevant since the allegations are what led up to and resulted in the two killings in this case.