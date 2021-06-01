Porter County double slaying trial to kick off Tuesday

VALPARAISO — Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of joining Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner in the 2019 slayings of two Lake County teens.

John Silva II is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the Feb. 25, 2019, deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.

Silva, 20, of Hamlet, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to leaving Valparaiso High School with Kerner on the day in question and traveling together to Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township.

Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.

Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said. A recording of the murders he made was played during Kerner's trial late last year.