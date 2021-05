Porter County driver cut headlights during pursuit, collided with tree, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A man who wanted to avoid being picked up on a warrant led officers on a high-speed chase early Sunday along U.S. 30 and then north with his headlights off cutting off other motorists and driving through backyards in a residential area, Porter County police said.

Mark Bogart, 35, of Union Township, was eventually taken into custody at gunpoint after colliding head-on with a tree, county police said.

He faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle and was picked up on the warrant for drug charges, court records show.

A county officer said he was traveling eastbound along U.S. 30 at County Road 475 West at 12:57 a.m. Sunday when he attempted to stop Bogart's vehicle, which fled westbound.

Bogart then drove into a ditch, back out and into the eastbound lanes of the highway before heading north on County Road 725 West, police said.

The pursuit ended with Bogart colliding with a tree in the 5200 block of Canterbury Avenue, according to police.

After being evaluated for injuries, Bogart was taken to the Porter County jail without incident, police said.

