Porter County driver flown from crash scene said he was returning from bar, police say

PORTER — A 36-year-old Porter man, who told police he was coming from a bar, collided with a tree along a local stretch of U.S. 12 early Thursday and was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for care, police said.

The driver was identified by Porter police as Casey Jankowski.

Tire tracks indicate his eastbound vehicle left U.S. 12 and struck a tree in the area of Waverly Road, police said.

Police said they were notified of the crash around 12:20 a.m.

Jankowski, who was in and out of consciousness, had to be extricated from his vehicle, according to the crash report.

He reportedly told police he was coming from the Whistle Stop Bar & Grill. Police noted he was slurring his speech and his breath smelled of alcohol.

An area church assisted in providing a place for a medical helicopter to land, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.