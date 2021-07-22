Porter County driver left trail from hit-and-run crash, police say

CHESTERTON — Police said solving a recent hit-and-run crash was as easy as following a trail of liquids left behind by the damaged vehicle.

The driver, Daniel Koch, 31, of Chesterton, was arrested and faces a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a crash, Chesterton police said.

A resident of the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue told police that around 3 a.m. July 14 he heard a scraping sound outside and discovered a vehicle struck a tree in his yard.

He also saw a pickup truck behind the vehicle, police said. But when the resident returned after getting his glasses, he found that both vehicles were gone.

In addition to finding the tree snapped in half, police said they found a trail of liquid and followed it to a driveway in the 300 block of South 18th Street.

Police said they learned the resident there had towed the damaged vehicle and had placed it in his driveway at the request of the driver, who was a neighbor.