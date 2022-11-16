 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Porter County driver with marijuana hanging out of pocket, denied having any drugs, cops say

  • Updated
  • 0
Porter County Sheriff's Department stock

Porter County police say a 19-year-old Portage man, whose vehicle was stopped for driving into the oncoming lane, denied having any drugs even though the officer could clearly see a baggie of marijuana hanging out of his shirt pocket.

 John J. Watkins, file, the Times

UNION TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say a 19-year-old Portage man, whose vehicle was stopped for driving into the oncoming lane, denied having any drugs even though the officer could clearly see a baggie of marijuana hanging out of his shirt pocket.

"I again asked if he was sure there were no drugs in the vehicle," the officer wrote in his arrest report. "Benjamin (Mentink) again answered 'no.' "

"I proceeded to reach and grab the baggie handing from Benjamin's pocket, to which he stated 'Sorry I shouldn't have lied,' " the officer said.

Mentink was found to have about an ounce of marijuana and was taken to the Porter County jail on a misdemeanor count of possession.

The officer said he stopped the green Ford Explorer around 11:21 p.m. Tuesday westbound on Ind. 130, just east of First Street.

People are also reading…

"Immediately upon exiting my patrol vehicle, the overwhelming aroma of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle," the officer said.

While the officer immediately spotted the bag of marijuana hanging out of Mentink's shirt pocket in plain view, he initially denied having any drugs, the report says.

A booking photo of Mentink was not yet available as of Wednesday morning through the Porter County jail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts