Porter County driver with marijuana hanging out of pocket, denied having any drugs, cops say

UNION TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say a 19-year-old Portage man, whose vehicle was stopped for driving into the oncoming lane, denied having any drugs even though the officer could clearly see a baggie of marijuana hanging out of his shirt pocket.

"I again asked if he was sure there were no drugs in the vehicle," the officer wrote in his arrest report. "Benjamin (Mentink) again answered 'no.' "

"I proceeded to reach and grab the baggie handing from Benjamin's pocket, to which he stated 'Sorry I shouldn't have lied,' " the officer said.

Mentink was found to have about an ounce of marijuana and was taken to the Porter County jail on a misdemeanor count of possession.

The officer said he stopped the green Ford Explorer around 11:21 p.m. Tuesday westbound on Ind. 130, just east of First Street.

"Immediately upon exiting my patrol vehicle, the overwhelming aroma of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle," the officer said.

While the officer immediately spotted the bag of marijuana hanging out of Mentink's shirt pocket in plain view, he initially denied having any drugs, the report says.

A booking photo of Mentink was not yet available as of Wednesday morning through the Porter County jail.