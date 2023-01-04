Porter County Emergency Response Team triggered for man pointing gun, police say.

CHESTERTON — A 25-year-old LaPorte man was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman, triggering a response from the Porter County Emergency Response Team.

Chesterton police said they responded around 6 a.m. to the area of Park Avenue and South 16th Street in response to a report of a large group of people arguing outside a home.

Officers said they were told the dispute had been resolved, but they were called back a half-hour later after a woman at the residence said a man pointed a handgun at her.

When others at the home refused to allow police in, officers formed a perimeter and a search warrant was obtained, the department said.

Zachariah C. Vigil was taken into custody without incident on a felony count of pointing a firearm, according to police. No photo was available Wednesday afternoon from Porter County Jail.

"Several firearms were recovered as a result of the search warrant," police said.

No injuries were reported, and officers cleared the scene around 9 a.m.

"The Chesterton Police Department also wants the community to be aware that this was an isolated incident and there are no active threats to the community," the agency said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Jessica Martin Brandon Blake David Mosier Wendy Boyke Domonic Brothers Jake Chalabis Noe Pena III Marlin Junigan Angel Figueroa Vasko Suleski Rafael Pimentel Ryan Gurley Tina Wishnevski Damon Anderson Kayla Powers Maciel Haynes Edward Sly