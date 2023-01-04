 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Porter County Emergency Response Team triggered for man pointing gun, police say.

A 25-year-old LaPorte man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman, triggering a response from the Porter County Emergency Response Team, the town reported.

CHESTERTON — A 25-year-old LaPorte man was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman, triggering a response from the Porter County Emergency Response Team.

Chesterton police said they responded around 6 a.m. to the area of Park Avenue and South 16th Street in response to a report of a large group of people arguing outside a home.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Officers said they were told the dispute had been resolved, but they were called back a half-hour later after a woman at the residence said a man pointed a handgun at her.

When others at the home refused to allow police in, officers formed a perimeter and a search warrant was obtained, the department said.

Zachariah C. Vigil was taken into custody without incident on a felony count of pointing a firearm, according to police. No photo was available Wednesday afternoon from Porter County Jail.

"Several firearms were recovered as a result of the search warrant," police said.

No injuries were reported, and officers cleared the scene around 9 a.m.

"The Chesterton Police Department also wants the community to be aware that this was an isolated incident and there are no active threats to the community," the agency said.

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

