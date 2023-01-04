Porter County Emergency Response Team triggered for man pointing gun, police say.

CHESTERTON — A 25-year-old LaPorte man was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman, triggering a response from the Porter County Emergency Response Team.
Chesterton police said they responded around 6 a.m. to the area of Park Avenue and South 16th Street in response to a report of a large group of people arguing outside a home.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
Officers said they were told the dispute had been resolved, but they were called back a half-hour later after a woman at the residence said a man pointed a handgun at her.
When others at the home refused to allow police in, officers formed a perimeter and a search warrant was obtained, the department said.
Zachariah C. Vigil was taken into custody without incident on a felony count of pointing a firearm, according to police.
No photo was available Wednesday afternoon from Porter County Jail.
New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday
U.S. Steel to lay off 244 workers when it idles tin operations at Gary Works
Businesses proposed for plaza in Merrillville
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Police academy instructor resigns amid investigation
Another winning Powerball ticket, worth $150,000, sold in Northwest Indiana
2 cars burst into flames after crash at Portage gas station, officials say
2 young children, 2 adults injured in head-on crash, police say
Wrong-way driver on US 30 in Valpo says she took addiction treatment drug, police say
3,200 customers will lose water service Thursday night due to lowering of new water main break in Hobart
Hammond hospital to close Saturday under new court order
Portage man caught filming underage girl, possessing child porn, charges say
UPDATE: Motorist failing to put sticker on license plate nabbed with loads of pot, Porter County cop says
Lou Malnati's bringing famous deep dish pizza to Crown Point
UPDATE: I-65 reopens following serious morning crash, state says
"Several firearms were recovered as a result of the search warrant," police said.
No injuries were reported, and officers cleared the scene around 9 a.m.
"The Chesterton Police Department also wants the community to be aware that this was an isolated incident and there are no active threats to the community," the agency said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Jessica Martin
Arrest date: Dec. 27, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205032
Charges: Possession of a hypodermic syringe, felony
Brandon Blake
Arrest date: Dec. 28, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2205039
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Mosier
Arrest date: Dec. 27, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2205031
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Wendy Boyke
Arrest date: Dec. 28, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205038
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Domonic Brothers
Arrest date: Dec. 30, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2205065
Charges: Possession of a controlled substance, felony
Jake Chalabis
Arrest date: Dec. 27, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2205027
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Noe Pena III
Arrest date: Dec. 27, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2205026
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Marlin Junigan
Arrest date: Dec. 29, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2205051
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Angel Figueroa
Arrest date: Dec. 26, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2205041
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Vasko Suleski
Arrest date: Dec. 27, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2205030
Charges: OWI w/ prior, felony
Rafael Pimentel
Arrest date: Dec. 29, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2205055
Charges: Drugs - dealing cocaine, felony
Ryan Gurley
Arrest date: Dec. 27, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2205029
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Tina Wishnevski
Arrest date: Dec. 28, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205037
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Damon Anderson
Arrest date: Dec. 27, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2205033
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Kayla Powers
Arrest date: Dec. 30, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2205057
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Maciel Haynes
Arrest date: Dec. 28, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2205040 Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Edward Sly
Arrest date: Dec. 29, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205049
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.