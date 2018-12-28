VALPARAISO — Porter County government and incoming county Prosecutor Gary Germann have been put on notice about potential lawsuits over what are being called the "unlawful terminations" of two senior prosecutors.
Deputy prosecutors Cheryl Polarek and Tammy Gregg are requesting that county government preserve all potentially relevant information concerning their terminations that take effect Monday, according to a letter from their attorney, Kimberly Jeselskis, of Indianapolis.
The pair make reference in the letter to their "employment related claims" against the county, Germann and Porter County Councilman Dan Whitten, D-at-large. They also reference "the likelihood of litigation."
Germann declined comment and referred the matter to his attorneys.
Whitten also had no comment.
Germann, who ran this year as a Democrat, derailed Republican Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel's attempts to secure a fourth term in office.
The victory amounts to a return to the prosecutor's office for Germann, 70. While he has been in private practice in Portage for the past 36 years, he began working at the prosecutor's office in 1973 and headed up the office between 1978 and 1982.
The letter on behalf of Polarek and Gregg calls on the county to preserve all "electronically stored information" and hard copies of relevant information. The order also applies to any information generated after the Dec. 21 letter was received.
A tort claim, which would officially place the county on notice of pending litigation, had not been filed as of Thursday afternoon, according to Porter County attorney Scott McClure.
Germann was to be sworn in Thursday afternoon by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who had served as Germann's chief deputy when he was first prosecutor.
He said during his campaign, "The Porter County criminal justice system can be vastly improved to say the least. Lost now is the goal of seeking an appropriate sanction unique to each individual defendant and each individual case. Rather, the current approach is to punish nonviolent offenders with crippling felony convictions accompanied with periods of incarceration further debilitating an individual with job loss and loss of families.
"I will pursue a philosophy of evaluating each and every case on its merits and resolve each case in a meaningful and just way," Germann said.