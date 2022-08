Porter County firefighters respond to house fire; electrical problem suspected

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a Sunday night house fire that is being blamed on an electrical problem, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out around 6:18 p.m. to a fire in the 900 North block of County Road 400 East, the department said.

"Assistant fire chief of Chesterton arrived on scene and reports a single-story dwelling with heavy smoke showing from the exterior," according to a news release.

Liberty Township firefighters said they were among those called out to the scene and tanker trucks were requested since there were no hydrants in the area.

"The fire was contained to the attic and extensive overhaul was performed inside the structure," the department said. "Initial findings of the investigation places an electrical issue located in the attic to be the cause of the fire."

Liberty firefighters are being assisted by the Porter County Fire Investigation Strike Team to confirm the cause.

Other departments to respond included Westville, Chesterton, Washington Township and Pines. The South Haven department provided area coverage during the response.