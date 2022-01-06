Porter County girl accuses family member of molestation following body awareness class, police say

VALPARAISO — Following a body awareness class in school, an 8-year-old Jackson Township girl told officials she had been repeatedly molested by a visiting family member.
The accused, Kevin Herbert, 48, of Mokena, Illinois, denied the claims, saying he initially thought the girl was making the accusations for attention, according to newly filed charging documents.
"He stated that he felt for Victim 1 because she is the forgotten child," police said.
Herbert is charged with three felony counts of child molesting and one count of felony vicarious sexual gratification, court records show. One of the molestation charges, which alleges that Herbert penetrated the girl, carries a potential prison sentence of 20 to 40 years.
A Porter County police officer said he responded Dec. 16 to a report of a sexual assault and was told that following a body awareness class Dec. 7, the girl told her mother Herbert had repeatedly touched her inappropriately. The abuse allegedly occurred between Aug. 6 and Nov. 29.
The girl told investigators one incident occurred as she was under a blanket with Herbert while watching a movie in the living room of a house, police said. Herbert had claimed he was cold and put a blanket over them even though the girl did not think he was cold.
"Kevin did not speak about it when this was happening," the girl reportedly told investigators. "After the movie was over, Kevin pretended like nothing ever happened."
The girl further accused Herbert of touching her inappropriately and having her touch him when they were in a pool and hot tub, a charging document states.
She described another incident when she was molested by Herbert while watching a movie in the home, police said.
When interviewed Tuesday by county police, Herbert reportedly told them he would have his arm around the girl while watching movies and may have touched her bare stomach or her side.
Herbert was unwilling to call the girl a liar and when asked if he touched the girl as alleged, he said, "Not like that," police said. When asked if he could have unintentionally touched the girl as accused, he reportedly said, "Anything is possible."
"Kevin denied intentionally doing it, if he did," a charging document states.
When asked if he thought the girl was making up the allegations, Herbert responded, "It certainly as hell does not sound like she is making things up," police said.
"Kevin advised he wants Victim 1 to be OK, he wants to be OK, and he wants to 'put this behind us,'" Herbert reportedly told police. "He indicated that he doesn't know what to say."
Herbert is being held at Porter County Jail without bond.
His case has been assigned to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, and an initial hearing will be held Tuesday morning.