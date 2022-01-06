Porter County girl accuses family member of molestation following body awareness class, police say

"Kevin did not speak about it when this was happening," the girl reportedly told investigators. "After the movie was over, Kevin pretended like nothing ever happened."

The girl further accused Herbert of touching her inappropriately and having her touch him when they were in a pool and hot tub, a charging document states.

She described another incident when she was molested by Herbert while watching a movie in the home, police said.

When interviewed Tuesday by county police, Herbert reportedly told them he would have his arm around the girl while watching movies and may have touched her bare stomach or her side.

Herbert was unwilling to call the girl a liar and when asked if he touched the girl as alleged, he said, "Not like that," police said. When asked if he could have unintentionally touched the girl as accused, he reportedly said, "Anything is possible."

"Kevin denied intentionally doing it, if he did," a charging document states.

When asked if he thought the girl was making up the allegations, Herbert responded, "It certainly as hell does not sound like she is making things up," police said.