VALPARAISO — After three partygoers in a pole barn spent time showing off their handguns while gathered around a bar stocked with various types of alcohol, 17-year-old Dakota Martinez-Kestle picked up one of the weapons, according to a newly-filed charging document.

"She did not say anything as she pulled the slide back and chambered a live round," the document reads. "Dakota stepped in front of Andrew (Lenahan) and pointed the firearm at his head and pulled the trigger."

"The gun fired and struck Andrew, who immediately fell to the ground," the allegations read. "Dakota became hysterical and passed out from the shock."

Martinez-Kestle, a Shorewood Forest resident and Portage High School student, then fled on foot with another female juvenile from the pole barn located in the 600 block of West County Road 100 North in Union Township.

The new details about the Oct. 14 shooting come as part of last month's decision to waive Martinez-Kestle from juvenile to adult court to face felony counts of reckless homicide and battery with a deadly weapon.

Her case has been assigned to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, who is reportedly eyeing an early May initial hearing.

Martinez-Kestle is accused of shooting and killing Lenahan, an 18-year-old, who had moved to the Region in July to pursue a career in pipefitting and welding, according to his mother, Tabitha Lenahan, a Gary native who now lives in Savannah, Georgia.

Defense attorney Ken Elwood, who voiced disappointment in the waiver of the case to adult court, has referred to the shooting as "a tragic accident not a reckless act."

"There were many poor decisions made by multiple people that night that led to this tragedy," Elwood has said. "My heart goes out to all the families involved especially the deceased young man. I look forward to proving this was a tragic accident."

In the new charging document, police say they were called to the pole barn in question around 10:15 p.m. Oct. 14 and found Lenahan's deceased body on the floor with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The homeowner reportedly told officers he had invited a few friends over for a small gathering and his girlfriend invited Martinez-Kestle.

During the gathering, three of the male partygoers took out their Glock handguns, dismantled them and showed them off to each other, police said. One of the gun owners placed a magazine back into his weapon and put it on the bar, followed by Martinez-Kestle picking it up and firing it.

The homeowner said he attempted to administer aid to Lenahan and call 911 as Martinez-Kestle fled the scene, according to police.

Police said they located Martinez-Kestle at her father's home in the Lakes of the Four Seasons, but they refused to speak with police without a warrant until after a SWAT team arrived.

Police searched the pole barn on Oct. 15 and found a number of alcoholic beverages on the bar and a Glock 45 9 mm pistol on the floor with a loaded magazine, but no ammunition in the chamber, the court document says.

Other firearms and ammunition were found in a home on site, police said.

An autopsy conducted Oct. 17 found Lenahan died as a result of a close range gunshot wound to the mouth and his death was ruled a homicide, records show.

Martinez-Kestle reportedly admitted during a Feb. 27 hearing in juvenile court to pointing the tan-colored firearm at Lenahan and pulling the trigger, police say.

"Dakota stated that she was about 5 feet away from Andrew when she fired the shot," records show.

Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Kristen Mulligan had earlier granted a request by the defense to allow Martinez-Kestle to leave the juvenile detention center and go on home detention while her case proceeds.

The Porter County jail had no record Tuesday of any dealings with the young woman.

Elwood had said during an earlier juvenile hearing that a few men brought the handguns in question to a gathering and set them out believing they were unloaded.

After others had pointed the guns at Martinez-Kestle and pulled the trigger, Lenahan handed her a gun and after hesitating at first, she pulled the trigger and shot him, Elwood said.

While one of the men claimed to have seen the girl chamber the gun, Elwood said that is unlikely because of the strength required. She had also been told the gun was not loaded, the attorney said.

