Porter County government planning 'deep COVID cleaning' as virus continues to spread

VALPARAISO — As the coronavirus continues to spread among elected officials and staff, Porter County government is planning a "deep COVID cleaning" this weekend at several of its buildings, according to an email sent Friday.
"We are using a fogging/mist machine and need the buildings to be vacant and cannot have entry for two hours after we are completed," the notice states.
"You do not have to cover any electronics, but we are suggesting any important documents be removed from desk tops and filed away," according to the announcement. "We are misting sanitizing products."
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said, "This is one piece of our larger effort to protect our employees and the public while they are in our buildings."
Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said, "As a precautionary measure, the commissioners have decided to do a deep cleaning of all of these buildings before they are reopened to the public and our employees."
The Juvenile Detention Center and emergency management agency offices will be sanitized Friday evening, and work will continue at the juvenile building Saturday, the email states. The Valparaiso courthouse and child support offices at the nearby former jail building will be cleaned Saturday and the Valparaiso administration center will be sanitized Sunday, along with the North County Annex in Portage.
The action comes just more than a week after Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer confirmed she and a couple of her staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.
This resulted in the closing of her Valparaiso court and several others in the building this week, as well as modified work routines in other offices in the building.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Drenth confirmed Friday he closed the doors to his office and courtroom Thursday after an employee tested positive for the virus.
Two other employees are quarantined, he said.
Drenth was continuing to hold hearings Friday remotely and planned to continue that approach next week. He hopes to reopen in person a week from Monday.
There are also reports of other county officials and/or employees testing positive.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann, who has had to step up his response plan due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, said Friday one deputy prosecutor at the Portage office tested positive and another in Valparaiso is awaiting test results.
Germann said he purchased seven new laptop computers and has worked with county government's information technology department to allow employees to work from home.
The staff will begin a weekly rotation Monday of half working from home while the other half are in the office, he said. Staff members wear masks in the office and has limited most business contacts to the phone or other remote forms of communication.
"We're going to stay open — we have to," Germann said.
Chief Porter County Probation Officer Melanie Golumbeck said Friday that despite implementing safety precautions at work, a few of her staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.
"We are following the recommendations of the Porter County Health Department by requiring quarantining and testing when appropriate, doing contact tracing, and allowing employees to work from home when necessary," she said. "We are also continuing with our internal safety practices that, we believe, have helped to minimize exposure thus far. Our office remains open for service to the courts and the public."
The precautions taken include "requiring everyone to wear masks, installing Plexiglas shields, requiring regular sanitizing of office spaces," Golumbeck said.
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said Friday one staff member in her Valparaiso office tested positive.
"The office is closed until Monday, at that point the Portage staff will be split in half and cover both buildings," she said. "All in-person child support payments will need to be made at the Juvenile Center until the Valpo staff returns."
Bailey said she will be tested over the weekend, which will determine if election office staff needs to quarantine.
The Porter County Sheriff's Department said Friday one of its Valparaiso courthouse security officers tested positive.
