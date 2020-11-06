Porter County government planning 'deep COVID cleaning' as virus continues to spread

The action comes just more than a week after Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer confirmed she and a couple of her staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

This resulted in the closing of her Valparaiso court and several others in the building this week, as well as modified work routines in other offices in the building.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Drenth confirmed Friday he closed the doors to his office and courtroom Thursday after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Two other employees are quarantined, he said.

Drenth was continuing to hold hearings Friday remotely and planned to continue that approach next week. He hopes to reopen in person a week from Monday.

There are also reports of other county officials and/or employees testing positive.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann, who has had to step up his response plan due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, said Friday one deputy prosecutor at the Portage office tested positive and another in Valparaiso is awaiting test results.

Germann said he purchased seven new laptop computers and has worked with county government's information technology department to allow employees to work from home.