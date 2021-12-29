 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County home shot, lampshade damaged next to where woman sat, police said
alert urgent

Porter County home shot, lampshade damaged next to where woman sat, police said

Porter County Sheriff's Department stock

The Porter County Sheriff's Department

 Provided

UNION TOWNSHIP — A resident in the 500 West block of County Road 100 North said she was sitting in a recliner at home when she heard a popping noise and the lampshade next to her break off, Porter County police said.

"She then picked it up and noticed it had a hole in it," according to the incident report.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The woman then discovered a hole in the wall, and her husband found a larger hole in the front window of the house, police said.

"He then told his family to go downstairs and called the police," the report states.

Police responding to the incident shortly after 4 p.m. Dec. 18 were told by the homeowners that they were unsure who was shooting. But they were told a couple nearby residents "are always shooting their guns outside," police said.

An officer said he visited one of those neighbors, who said he was not shooting any of his weapons that day and did not hear any gunshots while outside working on a motorcycle, the incident report states.

"(The neighbor) stated there is a resident who lives southeast of his residence through the tree line that possibly shoots muzzle loaders but is not sure if they were shooting today," police said.

Police said they found a nickel-sized hole in the window in question, which faces east. They also saw the holes in the lampshade and drywall.

"The object that came through the window appeared to come from the southeast direction of the residence," police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts