Porter County home shot, lampshade damaged next to where woman sat, police said

UNION TOWNSHIP — A resident in the 500 West block of County Road 100 North said she was sitting in a recliner at home when she heard a popping noise and the lampshade next to her break off, Porter County police said.

"She then picked it up and noticed it had a hole in it," according to the incident report.

The woman then discovered a hole in the wall, and her husband found a larger hole in the front window of the house, police said.

"He then told his family to go downstairs and called the police," the report states.

Police responding to the incident shortly after 4 p.m. Dec. 18 were told by the homeowners that they were unsure who was shooting. But they were told a couple nearby residents "are always shooting their guns outside," police said.

An officer said he visited one of those neighbors, who said he was not shooting any of his weapons that day and did not hear any gunshots while outside working on a motorcycle, the incident report states.

"(The neighbor) stated there is a resident who lives southeast of his residence through the tree line that possibly shoots muzzle loaders but is not sure if they were shooting today," police said.