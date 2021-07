Porter County homeowner wakes to front door intentionally set on fire, police say

CHESTERTON — A local resident woke Tuesday morning to discover the lower portion of his front door frame smoldering and the remains of an incendiary device nearby, police said.

The resident of the 500 block of West Porter Avenue, who said he was unaware of having any enemies, doused the fire with a garden hose, Chesterton police said.

The resident told police he woke shortly before 5 a.m. to the smell of smoke in his house, at which time he discovered his front screen door "hot to the touch."

He then found shattered glass on the front stoop of his home and material that appeared to be a hand warmer, police said.

The man did not hear glass breaking and thus believes someone placed the device on his stoop and set it on fire, according to police.

Police found the device damaged the screen door, front door frame, the left side of the door and the soffit above.

The incident is under investigation.

