 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Porter County jail inmate charged with battering guard

  • 0

VALPARAISO — A 30-year-old Gary man, being held at the Porter County jail on felony gun and drug charges, is now accused of battering a guard, records show.

Jeremiah Laron Thompson was charged this week with a felony count of battery against a public safety official, based on allegations of using his elbow to strike a jail officer in the face and chest Aug. 9 at the jail, a charging document reads.

The alleged battery, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. that day, was caught on video surveillance, police say.

The Level 6 felony battery count carries a potential sentence of up to 2 1/2 years behind bars if Thompson is convicted.

Thompson is already facing felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a narcotic drug, records show. The firearm charge alone carries a potential sentence of up to 12 years behind bars.

People are also reading…

Thompson is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the new charge Friday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jackson residents voice frustrations over ongoing water crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts