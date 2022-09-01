Porter County jail inmate charged with battering guard

VALPARAISO — A 30-year-old Gary man, being held at the Porter County jail on felony gun and drug charges, is now accused of battering a guard, records show.
Jeremiah Laron Thompson was charged this week with a felony count of battery against a public safety official, based on allegations of using his elbow to strike a jail officer in the face and chest Aug. 9 at the jail, a charging document reads.
The alleged battery, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. that day, was caught on video surveillance, police say.
The Level 6 felony battery count carries a potential sentence of up to 2 1/2 years behind bars if Thompson is convicted.
Thompson is already facing felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a narcotic drug, records show. The firearm charge alone carries a potential sentence of up to 12 years behind bars.
