Porter County jail inmate dies after being rushed to hospital

VALPARAISO — A 48-year-old inmate at the Porter County Jail died at a Chicago hospital Tuesday morning after being rushed there following a medical emergency, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

Police did not release the man's name or a description of the medical emergency but said he was seen by jail medical staff immediately.

The man was then taken to Porter Regional Hospital before being transported to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, police said.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Cook County medical examiner's office.

"The cause of death is pending an autopsy," the sheriff's department said.

