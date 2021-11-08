Porter County judge admonished for improperly withholding bond while serving in Lake County

INDIANAPOLIS — Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley has been admonished by a state review commission for his past practice as Lowell town judge of denying bond to defendants arrested while already facing a prior misdemeanor.
"The Indiana Constitution provides that all offenses, other than murder or treason, are entitled to bail," according to the public admonition by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications.
To revoke bond, prosecutors must provide "clear and convincing evidence" the defendant engaged in qualifying behaviors.
"At the time Judge Buckley made his decisions to modify each defendant's bond, there was no motion to revoke before him nor had the prosecution presented clear and convincing evidence to support a revocation," the commission said.
The commission said formal disciplinary charges are warranted against Buckley, but the group opted not to charge him with ethical misconduct because of his cooperation, his acceptance of responsibility, lack of any prior disciplinary history and "given that most of the cases at issue were subsequently dismissed."
Buckley was also credited by the commission for establishing pretrial release safeguards and procedures in his current court "to ensure his future rulings demonstrate his commitment to a fair and impartial judiciary."
"Judge Buckley fully cooperated with the Commission in this matter and acknowledges he violated the Code of Judicial Conduct," the admonition says.
Buckley declined comment on the matter when contacted by The Times Monday morning.
Buckley, a Republican, who defeated incumbent Democratic Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester to take over the bench at the start of this year, had presided over the Lowell Town Court for four years beginning January 2016, the commission says.
He ordered two defendants on Jan. 21, 2020 held without bond, issued arrest warrants and then submitted his resignation days later on Jan. 30, according to the commission. Lowell court staff noticed Feb. 6, 2020 the two defendants remained in custody and they were brought into a Lake Superior Court by Feb. 12 and released with orders to appear back in court.
The Indiana Supreme Court received a report on Feb. 21, 2020 indicating the Lake County Jail submitted a request to judges to considering releasing the two defendants, who were being held without bond, the commission said.
"The report relayed that the 'request was based on a standing order issued by Judge Buckley, indicating anyone with a pending misdemeanor in the Lowell Town Court who is subsequently arrested and charged with another misdemeanor be held without bond,' " the admonition says. "On February 24, 2020, Judge Buckley filed his 'Response to Report to the Court' denying the assertions."
The commission says that between 2016 and 2020, at least eight individuals in 13 separate matters were denied bond by Buckley after being charged while having a prior criminal case pending.
"A review of the individual cases reveals that the files do not include any written motions to revoke or notations that an oral motion was made," the commission says.
By failing to follow the statutory guidelines regarding revoking a defendant's bond, Buckley violated rules of judicial conduct requiring judges comply with the law and "to act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary and to avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety."
Buckley further denied the defendants an opportunity to receive notification their bonds were revoked and thus the opportunity to respond, the commission says.
"Although efficacious administration of one's docket is not without some importance, the Constitution recognizes higher values than speed and efficiency," admonition says.