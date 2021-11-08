Porter County judge admonished for improperly withholding bond while serving in Lake County

"Judge Buckley fully cooperated with the Commission in this matter and acknowledges he violated the Code of Judicial Conduct," the admonition says.

Buckley declined comment on the matter when contacted by The Times Monday morning.

Buckley, a Republican, who defeated incumbent Democratic Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester to take over the bench at the start of this year, had presided over the Lowell Town Court for four years beginning January 2016, the commission says.

He ordered two defendants on Jan. 21, 2020 held without bond, issued arrest warrants and then submitted his resignation days later on Jan. 30, according to the commission. Lowell court staff noticed Feb. 6, 2020 the two defendants remained in custody and they were brought into a Lake Superior Court by Feb. 12 and released with orders to appear back in court.

The Indiana Supreme Court received a report on Feb. 21, 2020 indicating the Lake County Jail submitted a request to judges to considering releasing the two defendants, who were being held without bond, the commission said.