Attorney Clay Patton, who is running as a Democrat against Republican Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, is calling for the creation of a new problem-solving court to address mental health concerns.
"Similar to the local Drug Court and Veteran’s Court, participants would work through phases of a treatment plan including regular court appearances, medication compliance, drug screening, therapy and other activities to help them make long-term life changes," Patton said in a news release.
Seven other counties in Indiana, including Lake County, have mental health courts, he said.
More than 80 percent of the inmates in the Porter County Jail suffer from mental health issues, according to Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds.
"Rather than pay to incarcerate nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction, depression or other mental health issues, Patton believes these resources should be spent to provide comprehensive mental health treatment to put these individuals on track to lead a crime-free life," according to his release.
Patton also called for the expansion of the county's drug court to treat those who have abused all types of opiates and not just heroin.
"Prescription pain pills such as Vicodin, OxyContin and oxycodone — all opiates like heroin — can be a gateway to the deadly street drug," he said. "From 2013 to 2017, the number of drug overdose deaths in Porter County doubled."
Clymer was among 1,000 local leaders from around the state expected to take part Wednesday in a Statewide Opioid Summit in Indianapolis.