Porter County judge candidates ranked by their peers

Democratic Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester outperformed Republican challenger Christopher Buckley in the same two areas of review.

"I sincerely appreciate the vote of confidence from my peers," Peters said. "I hope that the voters in Porter County feel the same way. I feel that my years of community service, together with my extensive civil and criminal experience encourages the voters to support me. As a veteran, I have the life experience to provide compassionate justice."

DeBoer said, "I sincerely appreciate the efforts our Porter County Bar Association made to produce a list of characteristics and skills from which voters can try to distinguish the judicial candidates. As a Judge, the expectations I place on myself drive me to work hard and engender the trust of my colleagues with whom I work and the public I serve. I hope that voters understand that the sheer number, types of cases, and responsibilities that judges have are not easily comparable to that of a practicing attorney. I will continue to push myself to be an excellent judge for our community."

Buckley gained more support than Chidester in a question about the candidates's temperament, while Peters edged out DeBoer.