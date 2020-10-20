 Skip to main content
Porter County judge candidates ranked by their peers
Porter County judge candidates ranked by their peers

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Democrat Matt Soliday, who is facing off against Republican Mike Fish to replace retiring Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, is thought of pretty highly among at least a good number of his fellow attorneys in the Porter County Bar Association.

Soliday not only gathered more support than Fish in all seven areas of this year's bar association election survey, but also outperformed candidates in the other two judicial races as well.

"It was humbling to see the results of the Porter County Bar Association's 2020 Election Survey and learn that my peers in the legal profession chose to give me the highest ratings, in every category, of any judicial candidate running in Porter County," he said.

Fish said, "I'm pleased for those Porter County Bar Association members who candidly responded with confidence in my ability to lead Porter Superior Court #1. I wish I had spent some time rallying my friends to participate in the survey."

The bar association, which contracted out with a private firm to conduct the survey, said 92 of its 172 members ranked each candidate in seven areas of concern.

The association said it does not endorse any particular candidate, but conducts the survey "to help inform potential voters on the candidates."

Democratic challenger Mitch Peters attracted more support among his peers than Republican Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer in perceived knowledge of both criminal and civil law.

Democratic Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester outperformed Republican challenger Christopher Buckley in the same two areas of review.

"I sincerely appreciate the vote of confidence from my peers," Peters said. "I hope that the voters in Porter County feel the same way. I feel that my years of community service, together with my extensive civil and criminal experience encourages the voters to support me. As a veteran, I have the life experience to provide compassionate justice."

DeBoer said, "I sincerely appreciate the efforts our Porter County Bar Association made to produce a list of characteristics and skills from which voters can try to distinguish the judicial candidates. As a Judge, the expectations I place on myself drive me to work hard and engender the trust of my colleagues with whom I work and the public I serve. I hope that voters understand that the sheer number, types of cases, and responsibilities that judges have are not easily comparable to that of a practicing attorney. I will continue to push myself to be an excellent judge for our community."

Buckley gained more support than Chidester in a question about the candidates's temperament, while Peters edged out DeBoer.

"I am proud that despite being a challenger to an incumbent of 18 years who has deeply rooted political connections, I am still in a virtual dead heat with my opponent among our colleagues’ opinions," Buckley said. "I am also proud that my colleagues favored my judicial temperament over my opponent's. Judicial temperament is not something you can learn or be taught. You either have it or you don’t, and I am confident that this is what matters most to the voting public."

Chidester said, "I am very pleased that I consistently polled better than my opponent in every facet of judicial experience and knowledge. I have always said regarding these bar polls that I am not running for re-election to be the lawyer's judge, but the people's judge. I am very gratified with the results. One thing people need to know about judicial temperament: I see the people you see in the weekly booking photos posted by The Times online every day. Some still intoxicated. Some with an ax to grind. Some mentally ill. It takes 18 years of experience and a firm approach to deal with many of these accused defendants. I am trying to keep the citizens safe."

Under the heading of candidate character and fitness for the practice law, DeBoer and Peter tied, while Chidester edged out Buckley.

On candidate ethics, DeBoer and Peters again tied, while Chidester received more support than Buckley.

DeBoer has an edge over Peters in the areas of ability to reason and timeliness/organization in processing matters. Chidester ranked higher than Buckley.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

