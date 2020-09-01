Porter County Judge Chidester endorsed for re-election by Visclosky

VALPARAISO — U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, has endorsed fellow Democrat David Chidester in his bid for re-election as Porter Superior Court judge.
Visclosky visited the downtown courthouse to carry out the endorsement and praised the work Chidester has done during his 18 years as judge, especially his efforts heading up the Porter County Restoration Court or mental health court, the judge said.
"I’ve known Judge Chidester and his family for over forty years," Visclosky said. "His family and mine have been close friends for a long time. Judge Chidester would drop in on me in Washington on his way to visit Civil War battlefields in Virginia and we shared a common interest in that conflict."
"I’m very proud to endorse his candidacy and support him in this election," Visclosky said. "He does great work for the people of Porter County and I have no doubt they will return him to the bench for another six years. Myself, having to run for election every two years, however, I must say that I am envious of the six year terms that Indiana Judges get."
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
