Porter County judge gives 155 years in molest case; man had ditched deal for up to 8 years

VALPARAISO — A decision last summer to pull out of a proposed plea agreement that called for no more than eight years behind bars in a child molesting case failed in a big way Thursday for a 46-year-old Griffith man, who was sentenced to 155 years behind bars.
Jason Gibbs was sentenced to what amounts to a life sentence by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish three weeks after a jury found Gibbs guilty on nine counts of repeatedly molesting two young girls.
Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf declined comment on the sentence, but said Gibbs is appealing.
In the case, which had been pending for nearly six years, Gibbs was accused of sexually abusing two 14-year-old girls in what police said was a repeated pattern of abuse.
He also was accused of trying to bribe one girl to stay quiet.
Gibbs denied the allegations when questioned by police, according to records. When informed a voice stress test showed deception, he reportedly came up with an alternative explanation for one incident.
Gibbs terminated the interview and promised to return the next day, but he did not return, police said. He later was arrested and charged.
Gibbs reportedly did not make a statement Thursday on his behalf during sentencing.
"Needless to say we are very pleased with the outcome of Jason Gibbs, especially the adequacy of the sentence imposed," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said when contacted for comment.
"The prosecution of a child molesting case is extremely difficult, but in this case the success was the direct result of the full and complete investigation by members of the PCSD (Porter County Sheriff's Department)," he said.
Germann further lauded the efforts of deputy prosecutors Rebecca Buitendorp and John Holmen.
Gibbs had pleaded guilty last April to two of the counts and faced up to four years behind bars on each count and a requirement to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.
But before his sentencing hearing in June before Fish, Gibbs recanted his guilty plea, and the judge rejected the proposal. Gibbs then requested his case go to trial.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Garret Markovich
Arrest date: March 25, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2201138
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Ian Littlefield
Arrest date: March 25, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201134
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Kevin Campbell
Arrest date: March 24, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201124
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Samantha Decker
Arrest date: March 24, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201131
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Juan Hernandez
Arrest date: March 24, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201130
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Rodney Burton
Arrest date: March 24, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2201122
Charges: OWI, felony
Stephynie Blum
Arrest date: March 24, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201123
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jacob VanGilder
Arrest date: March 23, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2201110
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Emmanuel Walker
Arrest date: March 23, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201114
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Lucas Williams
Arrest date: March 23, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201119
Charges: Obstruction of justice, felony
Michael Larson
Arrest date: March 22, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201098
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cody Mathas
Arrest date: March 22, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201105
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Richard Harvey
Arrest date: March 22, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Wheeler, IN Booking Number: 2201104
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jon Aimutis
Arrest date: March 22, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2201103
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Mark Hansen
Arrest date: March 22, 2022 Age: 62 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2201100
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Sheila Wilson
Arrest date: March 21, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Beach Park, IL Booking Number: 2201093
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Nathaniel Pore
Arrest date: March 21, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Mankato, MN Booking Number: 2201090
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, felony
Brion Keeling
Arrest date: March 21, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Greenfield, IN Booking Number: 2201091
Charges: Carrying a handgun w/o permit, felony
Matthew Gustafson
Arrest date: March 21, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201086
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christopher Hotter
Arrest date: March 21, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201089
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Jacqueline Schmidt
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201077
Charges: Dealing in methamphetamine, felony
Jason Rogers
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201079
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Andres Perez
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201078
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sarah Matern
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 61 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201083
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Lauren Jenkins
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number: 2201075
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shane Jones
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201085
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Benjamin Lamb
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201073
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Imani Hill
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2201076
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Dakari Busch
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2201074
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Allen Carpenter
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201081
Charges: OWI, felony
Cari Daniel
Arrest date: March 20, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2201084
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug, felony
Jeffrey Vincent
Arrest date: March 19, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201064
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Adam Ries
Arrest date: March 19, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201069
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Joseph Stento
Arrest date: March 19, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201061
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Agustin Rios Guzman
Arrest date: March 19, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2201066
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Isaac Perez
Arrest date: March 19, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201071
Charges: Intimidation, felony
John Porras
Arrest date: March 19, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Jackson, MI Booking Number: 2201072
Charges: OWI, felony
Michael Anton III
Arrest date: March 19, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201068
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Juan Gutierrez-Sanchez
Arrest date: March 19, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Arlington, TX Booking Number: 2201070
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Melvin Taylor
Arrest date: March 18, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201045
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Drevlin Robbins
Arrest date: March 18, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201052
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Patrick Setina
Arrest date: March 18, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201042
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kaley Strawder
Arrest date: March 18, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201046
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shabaka Junious
Arrest date: March 18, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201053
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Jocelyn Littlefield
Arrest date: March 18, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Elkhart, IN Booking Number: 2201043
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Mills
Arrest date: March 18, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2201040
Charges: OWI, felony
Alexander Allison
Arrest date: March 18, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201055
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
