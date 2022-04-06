Porter County judge hands down another lengthy sentence in a child molestation case

VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish sentenced LaPorte resident Brian Eskridge Wednesday morning to 150 years behind bars for repeatedly molesting an underage, developmentally delayed girl in Valparaiso beginning 17 years ago.
The sentence comes nearly one week after Fish sentenced 46-year-old Jason Gibbs, of Griffith, to 155 years behind bars after Gibbs was found guilty on nine counts of repeatedly molesting two young girls.
Eskridge, 47, was found guilty at trial last month on three three A felony counts of child molesting, each of which carries a potential sentence of 20 to 50 years behind bars, the court said.
Eskridge was accused of repeatedly molesting the girl between Jan. 1, 2005, and Aug. 14, 2010.
The girl reportedly told investigators about various sex acts carried out on her by Eskridge. After each act, the girl told police, "he prayed for forgiveness from God," according to court records.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.