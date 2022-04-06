 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert urgent

Porter County judge hands down another lengthy sentence in a child molestation case

VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish sentenced LaPorte resident Brian Eskridge Wednesday morning to 150 years behind bars for repeatedly molesting an underage, developmentally delayed girl in Valparaiso beginning 17 years ago.

The sentence comes nearly one week after Fish sentenced 46-year-old Jason Gibbs, of Griffith, to 155 years behind bars after Gibbs was found guilty on nine counts of repeatedly molesting two young girls.

Eskridge, 47, was found guilty at trial last month on three three A felony counts of child molesting, each of which carries a potential sentence of 20 to 50 years behind bars, the court said.

Eskridge was accused of repeatedly molesting the girl between Jan. 1, 2005, and Aug. 14, 2010.

The girl reportedly told investigators about various sex acts carried out on her by Eskridge. After each act, the girl told police, "he prayed for forgiveness from God," according to court records.

The alleged victim's mother initially testified she first heard of the accusations in March 2015.

After being questioned by defense attorney Russell Brown Jr. about waiting 22 hours before reporting the claims, the woman said, "It was devastating."

She said she first spoke to a counselor about the life-changing news.

"I had a part in letting her down by not taking her serious the first time," the woman said of her daughter.

The case against Eskridge was filed in June 2015 and had repeatedly been continued, including one day before jury selection was to begin in 2018, according to court records.

Brian Eskridge

Brian Eskridge 

 Photo provided by the Porter County Sheriff's Department.
