Porter County Judge Jeffrey Clymer receives Good Scout Award

CHESTERTON — Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer was honored recently by the local Boy Scouts of America with the Good Scout Award for his positive example and service to the Porter County community.

"Clymer, an Eagle Scout, spoke about the importance of Scouting worldwide and how it has offered and still offers many young men and women character-enriching opportunities to serve and love others," according to a scout press release.

"I am very humbled and honored to receive the first Good Scout Award in Porter County," Clymer said Thursday.

"The guiding principles of scouting, to be a good citizen, to 'Be Prepared,' and to 'Do a Good Turn Daily' are just as true as ever," he said. "I am pleased that my scoutmaster, Richard Moore, who I haven't seen in 40 years, was able to attend and celebrate with (wife) Lori and me."

John Cary, scout executive and CEO at the Boy Scouts of America Lasalle Council in South Bend, said, the Porter County Good Scout Award is a recognition that is presented to a member of the local community who exemplifies the traits found in the Scout Oath and Law.

"One does not need to be or have been a member of the Boy Scouts of America to receive this award, as the recipient is selected by the local Scouting volunteer community," Cary said.