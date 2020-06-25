Porter County judge keeps stepson's memory alive 10 years after his death in Afghanistan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer was unable to join her husband and other family members Thursday in a seven-mile hike along the Appalachian Trail to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the military death of her stepson and Valparaiso-native Daane DeBoer.

Rather, the judge arranged to have American flags posted on each of her neighbor's mailboxes in memory of her son.

The move, she said, was not aimed at soliciting sympathy for her or her family. But rather to draw attention to and honor the memory of Daane, who died at the age of 24, just three months after being deployed to Afghanistan. The young man was killed by an improvised explosive device while on foot patrol.

"He was a vibrant, very good young man, just hitting a prime age in his life," DeBoer said Thursday morning.

Daane was born in Valparaiso and attended the local Immanuel Lutheran School through the sixth grade before moving near Grand Rapids, Mich.

He was a real comedian, who had a love for extreme sports, which led him to spend several months hiking the entire length of the Appalachian Trail with a cousin as a fund-raiser for the Susan G. Komen For the Cure fund. He returned home from that trip with the announcement he intended to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps, she said.