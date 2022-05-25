Porter County judge promoted, soon to be highest ranking National Guard officer in state

When Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish is not on the bench presiding over high-level felony cases, he can be found coordinating legal services throughout the Midwest as a member of the Indiana Army National Guard.
His 33 years of service with the Guard culminated over the past weekend with the 51-year-old being promoted to colonel, which puts him in line to be highest ranking member in the state when a senior officer retires Aug. 1.
"It's a great honor," Fish said of his service with the National Guard.
Fish said he was commissioned to serve as an Army lawyer two years after he obtained his law license in 1999.
His service is not all paper shuffling. Fish said he has been deployed with the Guard on three occasions, including three trips overseas and service in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
He continues his active service with upcoming training.
"It's definitely a young man's game," he joked.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Plum Creek Trail
Dyer Town Councilman Alan Brooks stands along Plum Creek. The Plum Creek Trail is part of the Cook County Forest Preserve system. Brooks wants to bring more Dyer residents to the trail by putting a sign at the trailhead.
Molly DeVore
Gary Artesian well
The artesian well in the Small Farms area of Gary has been used by local residents for decades. Soon the fresh water will flow from a stainless steel pipe.
Molly DeVore, The Times
Gary well
Several city leaders gathered Thursday morning to break ground on a new park being built around the well. The project will make the artesian well more accessible.
Molly DeVore, The Times
Crown Point Boys Sectional
Merrillville's Allen Akins wins his heat in the 110 hurdles prelims at the Crown Point Boys Track and Field Sectionals.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Boys Sectional
Lake Central's Kameron Gethers wins the 100-meter dash at the Crown Point Boys Track and Field Sectionals.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Distressed Unit Appeal Board meeting on the management of the Gary Community School Corp
Gary resident Robert Coleman holds a pair of signs voicing his opinion at the Distressed Unit Appeal Board meeting Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Distressed Unit Appeal Board meeting on the management of the Gary Community School Corp
DUAB chairman Pete Miller addresses the Distressed Unit Appeal Board meeting Wednesday on the management of the Gary Community School Corp.
John J. Watkins The Times
Mayor David Uran leaves office after 14 years
Crown Point Mayor David Uran talks about his 14 years of leadership.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Mayor David Uran leaves office after 14 years
Mayor David Uran possesses a myriad of sports memorabilia including these baseballs autographed by John Cangelosi and Andre Dawson.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell Girls Track Sectional
Lake Central's Essence Johnson clears the bar as she battles Merrillville's McKenzi Hollaman for the sectional title in the high jump.
John J. Watkins The Times
Lowell Girls Track Sectional
Merrillville's McKenzi Hollaman held on to take first place in the girl's high jump.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell Girls Track Sectional
Merrillville's Devyn Walters edges out Lake Central's Rylie Klaich in the 200-meter dash.
John J. Watkins, The Times
House of Tomorrow
LaPorte County Career & Technical Education Center students recently helped restore the original metal kitchen cabinets.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valpo grads urged to use self-discipline
Dana Jelenski, of Griffith, shows the mortarboard she spent an hour decorating before Sunday's commencement at Valparaiso University.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valpo grads urged to use self-discipline
Matthew Tam and his sister, Grace Tam, both of Valparaiso, ring the victory bell following Sunday's graduation from Valparaiso University.
Doug Ross, The Times
Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’
Emmett Miller, 8, and Alessa Ribaldo, 10, stand with Deacon Paul Krilich in the articulating lift Sunday that will take them to the top of the 33-foot-high Our Lady of the New Millennium statue in St. John for a May crowning ceremony.
Steve Euvino
Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’
Deacon Paul Krilich places a wreath atop the Great Lady statue Sunday outside St. John the Evangelist Church in St. John.
Steve Euvino
Purdue Northwest Commencement
Graduate Daizha Hunter poses for a selfie with her mother Ruby Davis at the Purdue Northwest Commencement on Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest Commencement
Jocelyn Story celebrates after receiving her diploma at the Purdue University Northwest Commencement on Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
