Porter County judge promoted, soon to be highest ranking National Guard officer in state

When Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish is not on the bench presiding over high-level felony cases, he can be found coordinating legal services throughout the Midwest as a member of the Indiana Army National Guard.

His 33 years of service with the Guard culminated over the past weekend with the 51-year-old being promoted to colonel, which puts him in line to be highest ranking member in the state when a senior officer retires Aug. 1.

"It's a great honor," Fish said of his service with the National Guard.

Fish said he was commissioned to serve as an Army lawyer two years after he obtained his law license in 1999.

His service is not all paper shuffling. Fish said he has been deployed with the Guard on three occasions, including three trips overseas and service in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

He continues his active service with upcoming training.

"It's definitely a young man's game," he joked.

