Porter County judge, staff positive with COVID-19; courtroom closed week before elections

VALPARAISO — Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer confirmed that she learned early Wednesday afternoon that she and a couple of her staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Upon learning these results, we immediately closed our office and have begun working remotely," she said. "It is our intention to keep cases moving as much as we are able during this quarantine."
DeBoer said she contacted the county's facilities department about sanitizing the offices and courtroom.
"We have notified people with whom we have had even minimum contact out of an abundance of caution," she said.
It is her intention for she and her staff to quarantine for 14 days per the recommendation of the Porter County Health Department.
"The safety of my staff, fellow courthouse employees and the public is the foremost in my mind, and I will do whatever the Health Department believes is necessary to minimize the spread of the virus and the risk to others," DeBoer said.
"Despite the challenges that this news brings, I remain upbeat and confident that we will make it through these couple of weeks and emerge from this healthy and safe," she said.
The news comes less than a week from Election Day, when DeBoer, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Mitch Peters.
Support Local Journalism
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said two attorneys from his office, who were in DeBoer's court Tuesday, are now quarantined at home for two weeks or until the five- or six-day waiting period elapses and they can submit to a test and the tests return negative.
"The CDC guidelines require quarantine if someone had been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive," he said. "Direct contact is defined as being within 6 feet of the infected person for more than 15 minutes."
Germann, who said he has to keep his office open but has required masks all along, now is conducting appointments by telephone alone and had been working on a plan for as many staff members as possible to work from home.
"Based on the news today we are going to move much quicker than I originally thought," he said of the latter effort.
"I guess I would want everyone to know how dedicated the great people who work here are because they do not want to miss work for any reason," he said.
The Porter County Commissioners shut their office down last week in the nearby county administration center after one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said at the time.
The positive test resulted in others in the office undergoing a quarantine, she said. The office was scheduled to reopen at the end of last week.
Alyssa Geary
Amanda Czarny
Arthur Diaz
Autumn Agnes Ruth Escoe
Betty Gail O'Neil
Brandon Crockett
Brian Lee
Daniel Turpin
David Gruber
David Raia
David Villarreal
Destini Thompson
Devonte Jovan Green
Ethan Gibson
Ginny Brandenburg
Gumesindo Bartolo-Gonzalez
Holly Jamison
Howard Chandler
Jacob Hulsey Taylor
Jamesenia McDowell
Javier Huizar
Jeremy Michael Zell
Jeremy Weidenburner
John Sharp
Jonathan Jaciel Ortiz
Justin West
Keanen Plumb
Kirsty Dewalt
Kristyn Boskov
Michael Scott Replin
Michael Wayne Lara
Nicholas Aguilar-Garcia
Orlando Cabrales
Oscar Hernandez
Paul Slagle, Jr.
Robert Griffiths
Rolando Vonte Lynch
Ryan James Michael Lehmann
Sara Darnell
Scott Bowen
Shane Velasquez
Shawn Harden
Sherry Wood
Timothy Blaha
Tracie Johnson
Wen Chen
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.