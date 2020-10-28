Porter County judge, staff positive with COVID-19; courtroom closed week before elections

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said two attorneys from his office, who were in DeBoer's court Tuesday, are now quarantined at home for two weeks or until the five- or six-day waiting period elapses and they can submit to a test and the tests return negative.

"The CDC guidelines require quarantine if someone had been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive," he said. "Direct contact is defined as being within 6 feet of the infected person for more than 15 minutes."

Germann, who said he has to keep his office open but has required masks all along, now is conducting appointments by telephone alone and had been working on a plan for as many staff members as possible to work from home.

"Based on the news today we are going to move much quicker than I originally thought," he said of the latter effort.

"I guess I would want everyone to know how dedicated the great people who work here are because they do not want to miss work for any reason," he said.

The Porter County Commissioners shut their office down last week in the nearby county administration center after one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said at the time.