Porter County jurors hearing 6-year-old child molest case

VALPARAISO — When Griffith resident Jason Gibbs was confronted several years ago with allegations of molesting a young girl, he reportedly responded to the girl's mother, "I made a mistake," jurors were told Tuesday morning.

The comment is among the evidence prosecutors plan to introduce this week against Gibbs, who faces two A felony counts of child molesting and various other related charges. Each molestation count alone carries a potential sentence of 20 to 50 years behind bars.

The case, which was filed nearly six years ago, is only now making it to trial.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf called on jurors during opening arguments Tuesday to keep an open mind and listen for differences in the allegations.

He said it would be nice if the case were clear cut, but it's not.

Gibbs, who had backed out of a proposed plea agreement just before sentencing last summer, is accused of sexually abusing two 14-year-old girls in what police said was an alleged repeated pattern of abuse.

He also is accused of trying to bribe one girl to stay quiet.

Gibbs denied the allegations when questioned by police. When informed a voice stress test showed deception, he reportedly came up with an alternative explanation for one incident.

Gibbs terminated the interview and promised to return the next day, but he did not return, police said. He later was arrested and charged.

He had pleaded guilty in April to two of the counts and faced up to four years behind bars on each count and a requirement to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

But before his sentencing hearing in June before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, Gibbs recanted his guilty plea, and the judge rejected the proposal.

Gibbs requested his case go to trial.

