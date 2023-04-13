VALPARAISO — A jury deliberated for five hours before finding a 42-year-old Valparaiso man not guilty of raping a woman in 2017 following a night of drinking.

The jury returned around 8 p.m. Wednesday to clear Matthew Todosijevic of the charge, according to a court official.

Defense attorney Clay Patton said Thursday morning he and Todosijevic are pleased with the not-guilty verdict.

"We have known from the beginning that these were false allegations," Patton said. "After nearly six years, we are thankful that his name has been cleared of this charge."

"We appreciate the dedication to the rule of law of Judge (Mike) Fish and his court staff, the professionalism of the Porter County prosecutor’s office and local law enforcement, as well as the service of the members of the jury and the attention they gave this very important matter," Patton said.

The alleged victim in the case said she agreed to spend the night with Todosijevic in his bed, but both said ahead of time there would be no sexual intercourse, police said. She said the week prior the two did "fool around," but there was no intercourse.

The woman said she later awoke to Todosijevic having sex with her, a charging document reads. When she objected, Todosijevic said, "I'm sorry, I was asleep."

Todosijevic later told police the two met July 12, 2017, had a mutual attraction and "fooled around," a court document says. They met again July 21, 2017, went out out drinking and he told her they would not be having sex.

They went to his place, continued drinking and had some limited sexual contact and then fell asleep, police said. Todosijevic said he awoke to the woman screaming at him and she left.

She called later saying, "I woke up and you were trying to have sex with me," the charges read. Todosijevic replied, "No, I didn't do that."

The woman confirmed to police she did willing take part in some sexual activity with Todosijevic on the night in question, but did not consent to it going as far as it did.

Todosijevic had been found guilty in June in the same courtroom on one count of child molesting after allegations surfaced in October 2017 that he had sexual contact with an 8-year-old child after a day of drinking, court records show.

The girl said she woke up to the abuse and said Todosijevic pretended to be asleep during the event, according to police.

(Porter Superior Court Judge) Fish sentenced Todosijevic in July to a near-maximum term of 10 years behind bars.

The judge suspended three of those years to be served on formal probation with sex offender treatment, but granted the prosecution's request to label Todosijevic a sexually violent predator and require him to register as a sex offender for life.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Nicholas Longstreet Anthony Villarreal Adam Neal Marcus White Anthony Schmidt Simon Allen Wilkins De Gracia Perez Tori Hunt Pablo Winder Aaron Metzger Luke Hardin Christine Bailey Melissa Wilke Devon Willy John Brigham Scott Neiswinger Brett James Paul Kwiecinski Edward Drozd Edward Luick Eduardo Yanez Kerry Kirk Mark Letson Jr. Jamie Diaz Joseph Foster-Franklin Don Spicer Stephanie Palmowski David Johnson III Eric Perez Benjamin Korzeniewski Scott Bailey Amanda Chipps John Knezevich Daniel Henson Robin Statum Ismael Sanchez Andrew Krachinski John Nauracy Sarah Budgin