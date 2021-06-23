Porter County jury still deciding if accused aided in murders or was just in over his head

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors told jurors Wednesday that John Silva II sat in the basement as a backup man, holding a handgun and waiting to ambush as his friend Connor Kerner attempted to carry out a robbery that ended with two Lake County teens murdered.

"The defendant did much more than just sit there and let things happen," Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer said.

But as jurors prepared to begin deliberating on Silva's fate, defense attorneys attempted to paint their client as scared and hiding in the basement of the Boone Township home on Feb. 25, 2019, after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real."

Out of that fear and in hopes of distancing himself from the unexpected turn of events, Silva recorded the six gunshots echoing from the garage above and sounds of one of the victims moaning in pain, defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen said. That recording was played Wednesday for jurors.

"Who would do that?" Gruenhagen asked, questioning why someone attempting to distance themselves from a crime would record it. "No one would do that."

"He was scared," Gruenhagen said. "He didn't know what to do."