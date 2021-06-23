Porter County jury still deciding if accused aided in murders or was just in over his head

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors told jurors Wednesday that John Silva II sat in the basement as a backup man, holding a handgun and waiting to ambush as his friend Connor Kerner attempted to carry out a robbery that ended with two Lake County teens murdered.
"The defendant did much more than just sit there and let things happen," Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer said.
But as jurors prepared to begin deliberating on Silva's fate, defense attorneys attempted to paint their client as scared and hiding in the basement of the Boone Township home on Feb. 25, 2019, after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real."
Out of that fear and in hopes of distancing himself from the unexpected turn of events, Silva recorded the six gunshots echoing from the garage above and sounds of one of the victims moaning in pain, defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen said. That recording was played Wednesday for jurors.
"Who would do that?" Gruenhagen asked, questioning why someone attempting to distance themselves from a crime would record it. "No one would do that."
"He was scared," Gruenhagen said. "He didn't know what to do."
Prosecutors have spent much of the past four weeks attempting to convince jurors that Silva, 20, of Hamlet, aided Kerner in the attempted robberies that resulted in the deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.
Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October for his role in the crime and later sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. Kerner since has appealed.
Jurors deliberated nearly eight hours into Wednesday night and will return Thursday morning to continue in their quest to decide whether Silva is guilty of two counts of aiding in murder that occurred during the perpetration of a robbery and two counts of aiding in attempted robberies.
Hammer told jurors they need only be convinced that Silva had an intent to carry out the robberies to find him guilty on all counts. There is no need to prove Silva had intended for the killings to result.
Hammer reminded jurors of a recorded telephone call following the killing where Siva told Kerner, "We work better as a team."
He said Silva had planned at least one prior robbery with Kerner, and evidence was presented during trial that he helped plan the fatal robbery attempt in question.
Referring to DNA evidence, Hammer said Silva held a handgun while the attempted robbery and killing took place above.
"He was the backup in the basement," Hammer said.
Gruenhagen argued there is no evidence Silva held the gun while in the basement, or helped Kerner plan, carry out or attempt to cover up the crime.
"John Silva was an 18-year-old scared kid," he said.
"He doesn't know Connor Kerner is a psycho murderer," Gruenhagen said.
Jurors had been shown surveillance video of Silva and Kerner leaving Valparaiso High School together at 10:17 a.m. Feb. 25, 2019, less than two hours before the killings.
Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents. Silva hid in the basement while Kerner shot the victims, and Kerner then summoned Silva to help clean up while Kerner finished killing Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench, police said.
Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following the slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids, and set the vehicle on fire, police said. He was not able to follow through on plans to haul away and dispose the charred remains of the vehicle and bodies.