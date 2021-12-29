Porter County machete attack was domestic dispute, charges say

VALPARAISO — A Chesterton man reportedly told police he was was his girlfriend's house Christmas night when another man he had problems with in the past showed up and a fight broke out.
"Montrell (Thornton) went on to say that at one point, he grabbed the machete that was inside (his girlfriend's) house by the front door," according to a charging document.
"Montrell advised that after he struck (the injured man) three times in the back/torso area with the machete, he realized what he did, backed up and threw the machete," police said.
Chesterton police said when they arrived at the home in the 200 block of Locust Street shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, they found the injured 31-year-old local man slumped over in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a couple large cuts around his left upper shoulder blade and at the base of his neck that were bleeding heavily.
The injured man had to be revived by police before being taken to Northwest Health Porter and then airlifted to an Illinois hospital, where he underwent surgery and was reported to be in stable condition, police said.
Thornton, 34, was charged Tuesday with felony counts of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon, court records show. The first count carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.
Thornton was found by police a short distance away from the incident site.
The girlfriend reportedly told police the injured man is her former husband and he kicked in the door of the house, which led to the dispute.
"It was just self defense, he came into the home," the woman's daughter reportedly told police.
The injured man told police, "My wife called me over," a charging document says.
Police said they found a trail of blood from the sidewalk to the injured man's vehicle. They also found an open knife near the vehicle and a large machete nearby.
Police officers from nearby Porter and Burns Harbor helped in the search that led to the capture of Thornton near North Third Street and Wabash Avenue, Chesterton police said.
Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson praised the efforts of all officers involved.
"The assistance rendered by our neighboring departments contributed to the success in solving this case and making a timely arrest," he said. "The partnerships we have with these two departments is invaluable. Our dispatchers also shared important suspect and witness information with surrounding departments quickly and accurately."
Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to contact Chesterton Police Detective Sgt. Tawni Komisarcik at 219-926-1136 or otherwise to text that information to TIP46304.