Porter County machete attack was domestic dispute, charges say

VALPARAISO — A Chesterton man reportedly told police he was was his girlfriend's house Christmas night when another man he had problems with in the past showed up and a fight broke out.

"Montrell (Thornton) went on to say that at one point, he grabbed the machete that was inside (his girlfriend's) house by the front door," according to a charging document.

"Montrell advised that after he struck (the injured man) three times in the back/torso area with the machete, he realized what he did, backed up and threw the machete," police said.

Chesterton police said when they arrived at the home in the 200 block of Locust Street shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, they found the injured 31-year-old local man slumped over in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a couple large cuts around his left upper shoulder blade and at the base of his neck that were bleeding heavily.

The injured man had to be revived by police before being taken to Northwest Health Porter and then airlifted to an Illinois hospital, where he underwent surgery and was reported to be in stable condition, police said.