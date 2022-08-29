Porter County mail carrier again nabbed for OWI; this time fell from truck, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old U.S. Postal Service mail carrier who pleaded guilty just a few months ago to being intoxicated when crashing her delivery truck into a garage door while on the job is now accused of falling out of her moving truck while more than four times the legal limit for drinking alcohol and driving, Porter County police said.

Rebecca Conrad of Burns Harbor now faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction within seven years, according to the incident report.

No one could be contacted Monday at the Chesterton post office for comment.

Police said they were called out around 5 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Burdick Road where a resident reported seeing a postal delivery truck run off the roadway and the driver lying in the roadway.

The responding officer said he identified the driver as Conrad and found she had sustained multiple injuries after falling from the moving truck.

Conrad, who declined medical treatment, reportedly told police she was eastbound on Burdick Road on her regular mail route when she had a seizure and fell out of the vehicle.

"I observed the female to be lethargic, with droopy eyelids, along the her eyes being watery and bloodshot, and pupils pinpoint," said the officer, who reported smelling alcohol on Conrad's breath.

A blood draw later revealed her blood alcohol concentration to be 0.336 or just more than four times the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

She was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a couple counts of operating while intoxicated. The vehicle, which was not damaged, was returned to the postal service.

The arresting officer noted Conrad's OWI conviction from earlier this year.

Chesterton police had said Conrad was twice the legal limit for drinking and driving when in January she crashed her postal delivery truck into the garage door of a home in the 400 block of Cypress Lane.

Conrad denied drinking that day, but police said she was found with eight "shooter" bottles of the alcoholic drink 99 Bananas in her purse, and seven were empty.

Court records indicate she pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail with all but the two days she served suspended and five days of community service.

Her driver's license was suspended for 30 days and she was required to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and take part in any recommended treatment, records show.