Porter County mail carrier twice legal limit when crashing into garage door, police say

CHESTERTON — A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was found to be twice the legal limit for drinking and driving after crashing her delivery truck into the garage door of a home, police said.

Chesterton police said 48-year-old Rebecca Conrad denied drinking that day, but she was found with eight "shooter" bottles of the alcoholic drink 99 Bananas in her purse and seven were empty.

Conrad faces several misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, according to the incident report.

Police said they were called shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday and met with the local postmaster, who told them his employee did not appear to be acting unusual.

A homeowner told police she heard a crash and went outside to discover the mail truck had backed into her overhead garage door leaving large dents, broken glass and knocking it off its tracks.

Conrad told officers she was delivering mail and backed into the driveway of a home in the 400 block of Cypress Lane to turn around when she collided with the door due to "wonky" curbs, police said. Police found the driveway free of ice or snow and said they smelled alcohol on Conrad's breath.

Conrad initially refused to take part in field sobriety tests, saying they were unnecessary, police said. After being unable to complete two of the three field sobriety tests, failing to provide adequate breath samples at the police station and refusing to take part in a blood draw, officers obtained a warrant for blood and the result was 0.176 or just more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to the report.

